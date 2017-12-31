In Review | Year Ends on Winning Note

Snapshot:

Despite experiencing ups and downs in recent weeks, the 76ers will head into the new year on a positive note, and with some modest momentum on their side.

With four starters reaching the 20-point mark, the Sixers fended off the Phoenix Suns, 123-110, at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The victory was the Sixers’ second straight, and third in their last four tries. The triumph also allowed the team to complete a season-high tying five-game road trip with a reinvigorating 3-2 record.

Playing his best basketball with 2017 drawing to a close, Dario Saric paced the Sixers with 27 points (9-13 fg, 4-5 3fg). Ben Simmons, who notched 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, was pivotal in crunch time, while Joel Embiid and JJ Redick each supplied 22 points.

From start to finish, Embiid was a force. Returning to action after sitting out Saturday in the frontend of a back-to-back, the big man generated a staggering plus-32 rating. He came up with several particularly important second half baskets when the Suns threatened to spoil the Sixers’ New Year’s Eve plans.

The Sixers’ 2017 finale started auspiciously, as a 14-0 surge in the opening minutes of regulation immediately put them in the driver’s seat, 16-4, and set the tone for a solid first half. Phoenix managed to whittle the deficit to six, 38-32, after 12 minutes of play, but the Sixers strung together a 15-2 spurt to regain control early on in the second period.

By the break, the Sixers’ margin stood at 63-49, a relatively comfortable cushion, especially given that their turnover total had started to creep up just prior to intermission.

Aiding the club’s cause was the defense it deployed on Devin Booker, who at that juncture had mustered only 4 points on 1 for 6 shooting. The potent guard went for a season-best 46 points when the Sixers and Suns met for the first time back on December 4th

Sunday’s third quarter started much like the previous two, with the Sixers in command. A 3-pointer from Saric at the nine minute mark widened the gap to 76-58, and it felt like the Sixers were poised to put Phoenix away.

Then, thanks to a series of three straight threes, the Suns not only started to fight back, they eventually seized the lead, 87-84, on a traditional 3-point play from Booker. Embiid helped steered the Sixers back in front going into the fourth, 92-89, then notched the first four points of the final frame.

Phoenix twice drew to within a point down the stretch, but the Sixers starters stepped up to seal the deal. Simmons spun home an impressive reverse lay-up to make it 107-104, then proceeded to knock down three free throws on the Sixers’ next two possessions.

The foul shots capped a stretch of 7 straight points from the rookie. He tallied 11 points in the last six minutes of regulation.

With 91 seconds to go, Redick punched in a clutch triple that gave the Sixers a 119-108 edge, and sent the fans to the exits.

Sixers Social:

We’re partial, of course, but the wit and witticism of @sixers rarely disappoints. The day after totaling 6 points in Denver, Ben Simmons had racked up 8 points by Sunday’s intermission break. Two of his three first-half baskets came on dunks, with this one below being his second.

The ball drops at midnight, but the hammer drops now. pic.twitter.com/mv6Lv1O2CW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 1, 2018

Up Next:

The Sixers will step onto the court for the first time in the new calendar year Wednesday for their first meeting of the season against the San Antonio Spurs. As of Sunday, San Antonio was holding the third-place spot in the Western Conference. Two-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard returned from a quad injury three weeks ago, but in games the versatile small forward has played in, the Spurs have managed to go just 2-4. LaMarcus Aldridge, who inked a three-year extension with San Antonio this October, leads the Spurs in scoring and rebounding.