In Review | Booker Too Hot in Suns Win

The Suns posed a unique threat to the 76ers on Monday night; what they lack in NBA experience, they make up for with energy and scoring punch, especially on the wings—traits that come in handy near the end of a 12-day road trip.

Phoenix stormed into Philadelphia on the heels of a hard-fought loss in Boston and flashed its significant potential in a 115-101 victory. Devin Booker put on a scoring display, with 46 points, and TJ Warren scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half to give the Suns to a 60-47 advantage at the break.

Said Brett Brown after the game: "We tried multiple people on him, guarded the pick-and-roll in different ways... individually and as a team, we didn't get it done with TJ and Booker."

Brown's club would cut the lead to five on JJ Redick's 3 with 4:49 left in the game, but as the crowd roared in hopes of a comeback, Booker and the Suns had an answer for every charge down the stretch. After shooting 2-for-11 in the first quarter, the third-year guard connected on 15 of his 21 attempts the rest of the way.

Redick led the Sixers with 25 points, followed by Joel Embiid's 22 and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons played through a case of the flu to finish with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 36 minutes.

The Sixers will have two days to rest up and prepare for the Los Angeles Lakers, who make their annual visit to Philadelphia for Thursday's nationally-televised TNT matchup.