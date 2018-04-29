Playoffs Update | Boston Due Up for Second Round Showdown

Boston it’ll be.

Nearly four full days after punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 76ers learned that in the next round, they’ll be going up against perhaps their bitterest nemesis.

The Boston Celtics pushed past the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-96, in Game 7 of their East Quarterfinals bout, held Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

As a result, the Sixers will now be headed north to face the two-seed Cs in the opener of a second round series slated to start Monday at 8:00 PM EST.

Game 2 will be held Thursday in Boston at 8:30 PM EST, before the series shifts to South Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 next Saturday and Monday, respectively. Game times have yet to be finalized.

No two teams in the NBA have faced each other in the post-season more often than the Sixers and Celtics, two of the league’s longest-operating and tradition-rich franchises.

The clubs have squared off 100 times in the Playoffs, with the Sixers winning 46 games. The Celts, meanwhile, have taken 12 of the 19 Playoffs series between the teams, including their most recent post-season clash, a memorable seven-game epic in 2012.

Per league scheduling tradition, the Sixers and Boston, as division rivals, went at it four times during the regular season. The Celtics won the first three pairings, before the Sixers posted an 89-80 triumph January 18th on the road.

The Sixers will practice Sunday at their training complex in Camden, then leave for Beantown.