Playoffs | Regular Season Statistical Performance Offers Post-Season Promise

Before turning the page entirely from the regular season to the post-season, and moving on from a memorable chapter in recent 76ers history, let’s take inventory one last time of some of the superlative statistical achievements and rankings the team and its players managed to attain over the last six months.

We’ll run through a good amount of granular material in just a bit, but for starters, why don’t we tip things off by highlighting the simple fact that the Sixers wrapped up their 82-game schedule with the NBA’s fifth-best overall record.

To repeat, the Sixers’ 52-30 finish was no. 5 out of 30 teams overall, better than the marks posted by perennial title contenders like Cleveland (50-32) and San Antonio (47-35). Their win total was only six less than that of defending champion Golden State (58-24).

The turnaround, in many ways, was a testament to the head coach, and his initial vision for the squad.

Even more revealing, when looking at some of the most plain statistical measures, the Sixers’ 4.5 point differential was second-highest in the Eastern Conference, behind no. 1 seed Toronto’s 7.8 point differential, and fourth-highest overall in the league.

In respect to net rating, which accounts for point differential on a per-100 possession basis, the Sixers ended the year fourth as well, with a plus-rating of 5.4. No doubt, their effectiveness on defense had a lot to do with this statistic (find out more about the Sixers’ defensive success in the ‘Team Defense Stats’ section).

When reconciled with the Sixers’ record, what do the aforementioned numbers, and the ones listed below, tell us about the 2017-2018 edition of the team? On a very basic level, that this year, the Sixers were one of the league’s most successful, complete clubs, and assembled a roster featuring several players whose performance during the season was elite.

Here’s a look at where the Sixers wound up on a bunch of the various NBA statistical charts at regular season’s end. All stats are sourced from stats.nba.com, unless otherwise noted.

17-18 Regular Season Team Offense Stats:

• #11-107.4 offensive rating

• #4-5.4 net rating

• #4-102.2 pace

• T#6-47.2 field goal %

• #12-40.0 field goals made per 100 possessions

• #7-53.5 effective field goal %

• #8-56.8 true shooting %

• #14-10.8 3-point field goals made per 100 possessions

• T#8-36.9 3-point field goal %

• #2-26.5 assists per 100 possessions

• #2-66.3 assist %

• #1-343.9 passes made per game

• #3-3.6 secondary assists per game

• #1-52.5 potential assists per game

• #16-16.5 points off turnovers per 100 possessions

• #9-13.4 2nd-opportunity points per 100 possessions

• #17-11.2 fastbreak points per 100 possessions

• #9-46.2 points in the paint per 100 possessions

• #6-20.5 transition points per game

• #3-9.6 post up points per game

• T#6-1.31 points off cuts per game

• #1-33.5 catch-and-shoot points per game

• #1-27.4 paint touches per game

• #5-22.1 paint touch points per game

• #3-10.7 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions

• #3-25.3 offensive rebounding %

17-18 Regular Season Team Defense Stats:

• #3-102.0 defensive rating

• #1-37.2 opponent field goals made per 100 possessions

• #1-43.4 opponent field goal %

• T#8-9.9 opponent 3-point field goals per 100 possessions

• #2-34.2 opponent 3-point field goal %

• #1-46.4 rebounds per 100 possessions

• #1-52.9 rebounding %

• #1-35.8 defensive rebounds per 100 possessions

• T#8-78.6 defensive rebounding %

• #7-8.1 steals per 100 possessions

• T#10-5.0 blocks per 100 possessions

• T#9-11.9 opponent 2nd-opportunity points per 100 possessions

• #3-10.1 opponent fastbreak points per 100 possessions

• #1-40.7 opponent points in the paint per 100 possessions

• #4-15.4 deflections per game

• #2-9.2 loose balls recovered per game

• #3-60.9 defensive field goal percentage at the rim

17-18 Regular Season Individual Stats:

Marco Belinelli

• #4-90.8 free throw %

Robert Covington

• #4-99.0 defensive rating

• #5-10.9 net rating

• #6-5.87 real plus-minus (espn.com)

• #4-4.43 real plus-minus (espn.com)

• #11-203 3-point field goals made

• #5-137 steals

• T#8-1.7 steals per game

• #1-308 deflections

• T#1-3.9 deflections per game

• T#4-4.5 defensive win shares

Joel Embiid

• #6-17.7 player impact estimate

• #5-99.7 defensive rating

• #4-11.6 net rating

• #13-4.88 real plus-minus (espn.com)

• T#9-3.48 defensive real plus-minus (espn.com)

• #12-22.9 points per game

• #7-11.0 rebounds per game

• T#11-38 double-doubles

• T#10-111 blocks

• #4-1.8 blocks per game

• T#11-359 free throws made

• #10-467 free throw attempts

• #2-33.9 usage %

Ersan Ilyasova

• #2-32 charges drawn

JJ Redick

• #39-17.1 points per game

• #6-90.4 free throw %

• #15-42.0 3-point field %

• #14-193 3-point field goals made

Ben Simmons

• T#11-38 double-doubles

• #3-12 triple-doubles

• #13-54.5 field goal %

• #2-661 assists

• T#4-8.2 assists per game

• #7-36.2 assist %

• #5-140 steals

• T#8-1.7 steals per game

• #2-145 loose balls recovered

• T#3-1.8 loose balls recovered per game

• #2-5.0 defensive win shares (basketball-reference.com)

• #11-4.6 value over replacement (basketball-reference.com)

• #4-12.7 points in the paint per game