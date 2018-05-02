Playoffs Notebook | 5.2.18

3-Point Thoughts

A quick look at the final box score from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the 76ers and Boston Celtics should have been all that was needed to identify the tilt’s most telling statistical disparity.

The Sixers were 5 for 26 from 3-point territory, while Boston was 17 for 35 from the perimeter.

The Sixers’ 3-point total was their lowest in a game since they sunk two 3-pointers - a season-low - January 29th at Milwaukee. The Celts, meanwhile, finished two triples shy of tying their season-high.

Reflecting on Monday’s 117-101 loss at TD Garden, Brett Brown felt, for the most part, the Sixers got quality looks.

“I think to strip it down and just say they made threes, we didn’t, I’m not prepared to go there entirely,” said Brown. “I think there is some truth to that, but I think the threes by and large that we took, you’d take most of them again.”

Based on the sounds of it, Brown’s biggest issue with the Sixers’ 3-point shooting was a matter of volume, not makes. He wanted to see more than the 26 attempts the Sixers put up in Monday’s setback.

During the regular season, the Sixers generated 29.2 3-pointers per 100 possessions. In their opening round series against the Miami Heat, that figure increased to 30.1.

"In general, we need to shoot more threes as a team,” Brown said, suggesting that maybe a few more attempts could come from the right hand of Joel Embiid, who continues to adjust to playing with his mask. “It’s how we’ve talked about playing basketball when we met when I was hired.”

Rotation Matters

Different opponents, different series, and different game circumstances dictate different match-ups, and, subsequently, different demands on how a coach deploys personnel.

In Game 1 against Boston, Brett Brown ended up using a relatively tight rotation - essentially seven players.

The Sixers’ regular starters - Ben Simmons (41 minutes), JJ Redick (34), Robert Covington (26), Dario Saric (33), and Joel Embiid (35) - assumed extensive roles, as did Marco Belinelli (28) and Ersan Ilyasova (21) in the capacity of reserves.

Amir Johnson (5 minutes) was the first big Brown went to off the bench, but the veteran was used sparingly, as were T.J. McConnell (6) and Justin Anderson (5).

Everyone else who played did so when Monday’s contest was out of reach.

“I don’t really want to go that small this soon,” Brown said about the state of his rotation at this early stage of the Sixers’ second-round series.

Why, then, did things play out that way Monday’s loss? Because, Brown said, the Sixers were battling uphill for most of the night. A 10-0 spurt in the second quarter gave Boston control, and the Celtics didn’t loosen their grip much at all the rest of the way.

“We go with a gameplan in the first half, and then assess it in the second half. You either continue on, or pivot out, or move somebody around a little bit,” explained Brown. “[Monday], we sort of pivoted out and shrunk the rotation, by and large because we were chasing. I felt like we needed to find some way to score. We really didn’t have that offensive firepower that we had had in certainly the Miami series.”

Part of the Sixers’ recipe for success against the Heat was that they received steady contributions from their second-stringers. Entering round two of the post-season, the Sixers’ bench was tied for third among all teams in the Playoffs with an average of 35.6 points per game, and ranked second in rebounding, with 16.4 boards per game.

Monday in Boston, the back-ups accounted for 17 points, and 13 rebounds.

“I give some the credit to Boston,” Brown said of the Sixers being forced to lean heavily on only seven players.. “Some of it you wanted to have the firepower on the floor to make up the difference when we were down, and [the rotation] ended up with that type of number. That’s not the number I really want to play with.”

Extra Rest

More often than not, unless a Playoffs series shifts cities, there’s usually a one-day break between games.

In the Sixers’ second-round showdown with Boston, however, two days separate Games 1 and 2, due to TD Garden being used Wednesday for an NHL post-season game between the Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ben Simmons thinks that having extra opportunities to prepare and put in time in the gym should only aid the Sixers’ cause.

“I think we’re a little more relaxed now,” Simmons said.

Like his head coach, Brett Brown, and several of his teammates, the Aussie point man feels that as long as the Sixers assume the best version of themselves, they should be ok.

“Game 1, we were comfortable, we knew what they were going to throw at us, but we obviously just didn’t execute, and didn’t stick with it. I think that’s where we lost most of the game at. We know exactly what we’re going to get into once we hit the floor."