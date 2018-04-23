Playoffs Notebook | 4.23.18

Embiid’s Defense (Again) Impactful

Through his first two outings of the Playoffs, Joel Embiid has done most of his offensive damage from the free throw line, where he’s scored 20 of his 37 total points.

In terms of his shooting, though, the big man continues to work on getting back into rhythm. He combined to shoot 7 for 22 overall, and 3 for 8 from 3-point territory in Games 3 and 4 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against Miami.

Embiid had missed the Sixers’ previous 10 games due to injury.

For Brett Brown, perspective is necessary. The realities surrounding Embiid’s circumstances can’t be ignored.

He’s still adapting to wearing his protective headgear, now necessary on the heels of the concussion and orbital bone fracture he suffered March 28th, and is doing so while feeling out the nature of post-season basketball for the first time.

There’s also the matter of simply knocking off natural rust that comes hand in hand with being sidelined for three weeks.

“He’s just coming back,” Brown said Monday at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden.

Brown, instead, prefers to examine Embiid’s impact through a defensive prism.

In his two games back, Embiid has helped hold the Heat to 29.0 percent shooting when he’s been on the court, representing an 18.5 percent improvement compared to when he’s not on the floor.

“The difference of Joel offensively versus defensively is night and day,” said Brown. “He is unbelievable at the rim. In the fourth period [of Game 4], he was spectacular. That’s energy, it’s activity, it’s just a committed physical, aggressive player.”

To Brown’s point, Miami has connected on only 21.4 percent of its attempts at the rim with Embiid in the Sixers’ line-up.

With the Sixers pumping out points in high volume (they rank first in the Playoffs with 116.8 points per game, and third with a 111.7 offensive rating), the need for Embiid’s scoring so far hasn’t been as pivotal as his defensive contributions.

“If my offense doesn’t work, I can do a lot of things,” Embiid said.

Like?

"Be a beast defensively.”

And so he has been.

3-Point Thoughts

Not unlike the regular season, a central part of the 76ers’ strategy in their opening round Playoffs series versus the Miami Heat has been to make sure they get up their 3-point attempts.

Make or miss, the mission has been to keep on firing.

So far, thanks in large part to their outside shooting in Games 1 and 3, the Sixers have been one of the most productive perimeter teams in the post-season. They top the league’s 16 playoff clubs with 50 made threes, and are tied for second overall in attempts, with 129.

The Sixers’ 38.8 percent 3-point shooting in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals ranks middle of the pack, at eighth.

“We can make some more shots, but it’s a four game sample in a very physical series, so I don’t think anybody’s overly concerned,” said JJ Redick, when asked about the state of the Sixers’ 3-point shooting prior to Monday’s practice.

Most important to Redick, who’s hit eight treys in the Playoffs, is that the Sixers continue to seek out quality looks, and take advantage of them.

“If those shots are threes, great.”

Since his hiring prior to the 2013-2014 season, Brett Brown has preached that the Sixers embrace the 3-point line. He believes perimeter shooting assumes even greater significance in the Playoffs.

“It’s just a massive part of our sport, and it’s never going to go away,” Brown said over the weekend. “It’s only going to be more and more apparent.”

The Sixers connected on a franchise-record tying 18 3-pointers in two convincing wins over Miami in Games 1 and 3. In Saturday’s narrow four-point victory at American American Airlines Arena, the opportunities from beyond the arc, as Brown predicted, weren’t as viable.

Nevertheless, the Sixers stuck to their philosophy. They finished 7 for 31, marking the third straight game in which they lifted at least 30 3-point attempts.

“The 3-point shot, the strategy to shoot threes, how we get them, has been worked on all year,” said Brown. “The pass is king. We look at a lot of good-to-great stuff, paint-to-great, reversal-to-great, something-to-great, and we hope to continue that and we will need to.”

Exceeding Expectations

Turn back the clock seven months, and it seemed like most NBA experts and prognosticators pegged the Sixers to finish somewhere in the range of 40 to 45 wins, and a potential post-season berth as well.

By that measure, the Sixers have certainly outdone themselves.

They racked up their first 50-win regular season since the 2000-2001 Finals run, and qualified for the Playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The club is on the verge of reaching the second round of the Playoffs for the first time in six years, too.

On the eve of a potential close-out Game 5 against Miami, JJ Redick said that, “for sure,” the Sixers have exceeded his own personal expectations.

“My hope was that we would figure out a way to get into the Playoffs,” he said Monday. “The expectation level has changed throughout the season. Our aspirations, I think, are even higher than getting out of the first round now, where three months ago maybe it was, ‘Hey, we’re probably going to be in the Playoffs, but it would be great if we could win a series.’ So we have high aspirations.”