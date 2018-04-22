Playoffs Notebook | 4.22.18

Brown Focused on Job at Hand

After making what Brett Brown dubbed a “statement” with a road sweep of Games 3 and 4 in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series versus the Miami Heat, the 76ers received a well-timed off-day Sunday. It will be their first day without formal on-court basketball activities since starting post-season preparations in earnest 10 days ago.

When the Sixers regroup Monday at their training complex in Camden in advance of Tuesday’s Game 5 at The Center, Brown plans to focus on the need for improvement, rather than the possibility of using home court to eliminate Miami.

“We are just trying to do our job,” Brown said during his post-game press conference in the aftermath of Saturday’s 106-102 victory at American Airlines Arena. “We are going to come in, bunker down, and get better. We sure hope that equals a win.”

Does Brown think there’s an advantage to the Sixers heading back to South Philadelphia with a 3-1 lead in a bitterly-contested series? No doubt, based on how well his squad has done at The Center in recent months.

Since the calendar flipped from 2017 to 2018, the Sixers have gone an astounding 26-2 in the building. Their 30-10 regular season home record was second-best in the entire Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, the tone Brown struck following Saturday’s triumph had a clear purpose. He wants his squad, on the cusp of reaching the East Semifinals for the first time since 2012, to maintain an edge.

Given the mindset of one of the Sixers’ leaders, staying zeroed in on the task at hand doesn’t sound as if it will be an issue.

“We have to finish it,” Ben Simmons said Saturday of the Sixers’ series against Miami. “We have to be locked in for [Game 5] coming up. We have to play, and take care of what we have to take care of.”

On the heels of making the first two post-season appearances of his career in enemy territory, Joel Embiid is eager to finally have the chance to step onto the Sixers’ home hardwood in a Playoffs setting, and perform for the raucous faithful.

“I’m excited to play my first playoff game at home,” said Embiid, who’s totaled 37 points, 19 rebounds, and eight blocks through his first two post-season outings. “It’s going to be lit.”

Simmons, Embiid Continue to Stand Out

That Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons summoned up high-impact contributions with Saturday’s game on the line, at this point, was not an entirely surprising development.

In the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 106-102 win over Miami, Embiid lived up to his billing as a gargantuan interior defensive weapon, posting four points, five rebounds, and three blocks in the period.

Simmons, meanwhile, provided his club with an essential rebounding presence, and delivered timely baskets. He had nine points and five boards in the fourth.

Down the stretch of the 2017-2018 regular season, Embiid and Simmons, who, between themselves, have appeared in a total of 181 games, showed they can manage the pressure that comes with high-stakes situations.

Saturday afternoon, they rose to the occasion once again.

But just because Embiid and Simmons have made a semi-habit of being at their best when the Sixers have needed them the most doesn’t mean their efforts should be taken for granted.

Their relative lack of experience only makes what they’re doing - especially in the Playoffs - that much more special.

“I think that those two players have the chance to be great and they are ours,” Brett Brown said Saturday at American Airlines Arena. “Joel Embiid has no right to be doing some of those things he is doing. He did struggle offensively but he was massive defensively. I think Ben Simmons is one of those players who rarely gets tired. He doesn’t seem to fatigue.”

“Rookie wall” what?

Somehow, the 21-year old Simmons has charted a course around the proverbial road block that usually seems to catch up to first-year players.

But then again, Simmons, who notched 17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals Saturday, is no typical rookie

“I’m told he was the first rookie since Erving Magic Johnson to post a playoff triple-double,” said Brown, accurate in his statistical reference.

“I figure it just means that I’m doing my job,” said Simmons, when asked about his historic triple-double. “I think the stats I have averaged all season have been up there so I don’t think it is anything new for the team or myself. As long as we are winning, I’m happy. All those accolades will come if we’re all doing the right things.”

Whether it’s in respect to tangible measurable, or other factors, the Sixers’ most veteran post-season player recognizes that Simmons is something different.

“Ben is Ben,” said JJ Redick, who’s qualified for the Playoffs all 12 seasons he’s been in the NBA. “It’s almost become expected now that he’s going to go average a triple-double. He’s very tough physically, but I think he’s even tougher mentally. The last four games he’s been as vocal and demonstrative as I’ve seen him all season. He’s been fantastic. He’s been coming out of his shell in regard to leadership, and that’s huge for us.”