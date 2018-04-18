Playoffs Notebook | 4.18.18

Rebounding Prowess Remains Strong in Playoffs

In the early days of the post-season, the 76ers have shown a promising knack for rebounding the ball at an elite level, an important collective skill they demonstrated throughout the regular season, too.

Let’s start with the “what” first, then cover the “how.”

At the conclusion of the NBA’s 82-game regular season, no team had rebounded at a better per 100 possession rate than the Sixers, at 46.4, or boasted a higher per game rebounding differential, at 5.2. During the regular season, the Sixers also ranked third overall with 10.7 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions, and produced the league’s best rebounding percentage, 52.9

Two games into their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series with the Miami Heat, the Sixers’ stripes haven’t changed. They’ve won the rebounding battle twice, and currently sit first among the NBA’s 16 post-season clubs in rebounds per game (49.5), fourth in rebounds per 100 possessions (48.2), and first in offensive caroms per 100 possessions (16.5).

The Sixers’ efforts on the backboards were particularly important down the stretch of Game 2 on Monday. Behind a plus-9 rebounding margin in the fourth quarter, they nearly managed to erase the 16-point deficit they faced at the outset of the frame.

Big picture, what’s been arguably most impressive about the Sixers’ boardsmanship lately is that they’ve continued to have their way in the absence of Joel Embiid, the All-Star who finished the regular season seventh-highest in the NBA in rebounding average (11.0).

In fact, the Sixers’ rebounding, statistically speaking, has actually gone up without Embiid, increasing by 2.5 per 100 possessions. This modest spike is a testament to the lengths Brett Brown and his assistant coaches have gone to to keep the Sixers focused on rebounding since Embiid got hurt 11 games ago.

"I stand by the notion if you really want to get better at something, and you spend the time to get better, you can get better,” Brown said Tuesday, following practice at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden. “I’m convinced you can get better at what you want to get better at most times.”

The amount of time the Sixers have invested in discussing and coaching rebounding in Embiid’s absence, according to Brown, has been “obnoxious.” Film study is an important, oft-used tool.

“It was my pre-mortem,” said Brown. “If we’re going to die [without Embiid], what’s it look like? I thought it was rebounding without Joel. And I think our guys have been excellent on both sides.”

Especially in terms of offensive rebounding.

In both Games 1 and 2 versus the Heat, the Sixers registered 17 offensive rebounds. Those stats weren’t lost on Brown.

“That’s a big number,” he said. “That’s a really big number.”

One part of the Sixers’ recent strategy on the offensive glass has been to use two players to tag team whoever on the opposing team is also going for the rebound.

The tactic has worked. The Sixers’ 45 combined second-chance points through Games 1 and 2 against Miami leads the NBA in the Playoffs.

Brown has been pleased with how the Sixers have boxed out on the defensive glass, as well.

“It’s come with effort, and work, and a lot of film work.”

In the 10 games the Sixers have been without Embiid, Ersan Ilyasova has paced the club in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game. Ben Simmons is right behind him, hauling in 9.4 caroms per contest.

The 6-foot-10 Australian point man says Brown has encouraged him to be aggressive.

“It’s something that we look at and lock into,” said Simmons.

The attitude has helped the Sixers preserve a pivotal statistical advantage, despite missing one of their centerpieces.

Simmons Taking “Play-By-Play” Approach

A wrinkle to the Miami Heat’s ramped up defensive approach Monday in Game 2 was its work on Ben Simmons, particularly in the second quarter.

For the majority of the period, Miami reserve Justise Winslow was tasked with guarding the Rookie of the Year candidate. Winslow subsequently marked Simmons closely in both the half court, and in transition. James Johnson helped out as well.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice in Camden, Simmons said there were few opponents this year that played him as physically as the Heat did the previous night.

“I think this is the first time where it’s been a little bit more [physical], which has been good,” Simmons said. “I enjoy it. I love competing against guys like that.”

As Game 2 went on, Simmons found ways to do what he does best. He was 3 for 8 from the field at the half (following a 1 for 5 second quarter), then missed only 7 of his last 9 attempts the rest of the way.

Simmons was at his downhill best in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. He factored in 12 points during a 14-5 spurt that brought the Sixers within two, 98-96, with four minutes to go.

During the run, he delivered a dunk, lay-up, and finger roll.

In other words, Simmons ultimately got his groove back.

.@BenSimmons25 records 24 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 blocks in Game 2 vs Miami.#PhilaUnite x #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/XVFlZ3Uyj2 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 17, 2018

“You got to stay in the moment, and play play-by-play,” he said. “You can’t be worried by down the road and what’s going to happen. You got to stay in the moment and focus on what you can control.”

All in all, Simmons finished Game 2 with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Only four other players in NBA history have tallied those numbers in a playoff game as a rookie - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Mitch Richmond.