Playoffs Notebook | 4.15.18

Quality Looks Catalyst for Perimeter Success

There were plenty of factors to cite as keys to the 76ers’ turnaround in a 130-103 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 1 win over the Miami Heat.

The Sixers’ second-half defense, for one, was fantastic. They also picked up their rebounding after intermission, too.

But if you scanned Saturday’s final box score, the stat that would probably be easiest to spot was that the Sixers hit 18 3-pointers. It was just the 24th time in NBA post-season history a team was that prolific from beyond the arc.

JJ Redick, appearing in his 90th career playoff game Saturday, buried four threes, sharing team-high honors with Dario Saric and Marco Belinelli.

Signed by the Sixers last summer, Redick attributed the club’s success from distance to quality looks.

“It's the ball movement, it's the screening, it's the fact that we have good shooters,” said the 12th-year pro. “This is sort of how we've played since [Joel Embiid] has been out. It creates a lot of problems for the defense because there's a lot of times where we're playing Ersan [Ilyasova] and Dario [Šarić] together at the four and five [positions], and the other two wings are shooters, and you've got Ben [Simmons] going downhill.

“If it's an open floor you've got to make a choice, and it’s pick-and-pop, two-man, catch and shoot. There's all sorts of problems. The other thing I think, like with Ben attacking downhill, Marco [Belinelli] is cutting, Dario is cutting, all of a sudden you start switching out on that stuff. Those guys make those adjustments and we get layups.”

After surrendering a team playoff record 130 points, Miami seemed to understand it’ll have some work to do if it hopes to slow down the Sixers’ attack.

That the Sixers boast a combination of speed and shooting touch makes the challenge that much more complicated, according to Kelly Olynyk, the Heat’s leading scorer in Game 1 (26 pts).

“When they got four shooters out there with [Ben] Simmons handling the ball, it's tough to help and pack the paint and get in the paint. They come out and make tough shots, throwing the ball back other guys are making shots, Simmons is attacking, they're getting back cuts, try to guarding off screens. They play really fast and the execute really, really well.”

Simmons Passes First Post-Season Test

That Miami attempted to pack the paint in an effort to contain Ben Simmons wasn’t entirely surprising. Simmons, after all, wrapped up his first regular season ranked fourth in the NBA with an average of 12.7 points in the paint per game.

Nonetheless, the Heat had some initial success with this strategy, as Simmons was forced to settle for tougher shots in the early going of Saturday’s game. The rookie subsequently started the night 0 for 3.

At the seven minute, 19 second mark of the first quarter, however, Simmons took matters into his own hands, and, with great determination, powered home a driving dunk, as if to say, “Enough is enough.”

From there, his game picked up, and he went on to enjoy an encouraging and productive playoff debut, highlighted by 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Not only did Simmons become the first Sixer ever to manufacture a points-assist double-double in his first post-season tilt, he’s now just the seventh rookie of all-time to distribute 14 helpers in his first playoff appearance.

Simmons acknowledged during his post-game news conference that he’s been more aggressive in recent weeks, especially with Joel Embiid sidelined.

“Play the way I play,” Simmons said of his mindset. “I don’t need to take all the shots. I’ve got guys who can hit shots. So as long as I’m getting them open and good shots, we’re fine.”

JJ Redick, making his 12th trip to the Playoffs in as many years, has been a big beneficiary of Simmons’ ability to get into the lane and draw a crowd.

The vet had high praise for Simmons’ Game 1 performance.

“I loved his demeanor before the game,” said Redick. “Ben, I don’t want to say he’s quiet, I don’t want to say he’s soft-spoken, but when he speaks, it means something. I’ve never seen him so demonstrative with me before a game. There were three sepearate times he was pushing me and urging me. It was awesome to see. I expected him to rise to the moment, and I’ll expect him to do that in Game 2. He was awesome. He’s got a quiet cockiness about his game that I love.”

Fultz Has Fun

Ben Simmons wasn’t the only former no. 1 pick who stepped onto the court Saturday for his first post-season game. Markelle Fultz fell into that category as well.

In nearly 14 minutes of back-up point guard duty, Fultz looked confident, comfortable, and in command. He went 3 for 4 from the free throw line, and delivered a nifty lay-up in the lane, while handing out 4 assists against zero turnovers.

“I felt great, really," Fultz said Sunday, before the Sixers practiced at their training complex in Camden. "It was exciting. I was really looking forward to the physicality part. For me, it was real fun to be out there.”

Fultz’s contributions on the defensive end in Saturday’s victory were noteworthy, too. Upon subbing in for the first time with a minute to go in the opening quarter, he proceeded to pry away steals on back-to-back defensive possessions.

The plays ultimately netted the Sixers four points, and highlighted the value of Fultz’s length.

“I just wanted to play as hard as I could. I was just looking at it like Do or Die, trying to go after every loose ball, trying to guard my guy, don’t let him score. I think I did a pretty good job using my length and athletic ability to be disruptive on the defensive end.”