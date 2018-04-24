Playoffs Game Preview | With Numerous Triggers, Offense Presents Many Threats

Scene Setter:

It was kind of a stunning sight, with a pivotal post-season game hanging in the balance.

The 76ers had overcome 27 turnovers, and a 12-point deficit to pull in front of the Miami Heat in the final minute of their critical Game 4 clash in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

For the Sixers, it was win, and fly back to Philadelphia with an opportunity to eliminate Miami from the Playoffs Tuesday night.

The Heat, conversely, were looking to level a fiercely competitive series, desperately hoping to avoid dropping two costly games at home.

Yet somehow, at the most crucial juncture of Saturday’s scrappy contest, there was Ben Simmons, blasting through a wide open driving lane relatively unscathed, and ramming a two-handed dunk right down Miami’s throat.

After a turnaround elbow jumper from (the now seemingly ageless?) Dwyane Wade fluttered home to once again cut the Heat’s deficit to one, the Sixers dialed up another key play.

This time, it was Joel Embiid and JJ Redick teaming on a handoff, with the big man giving his shooting guard the ball on the wing, then setting a pick that helped create a wide open baseline look.

Sprung free, Redick, this an even 50.0 percent shooter between 16 and 19 feet (per stats.nba.com), smoothly swished home a corner J. The basket allowed the Sixers to keep the pressure on Miami, and eventually proved to be the dagger in the Sixers’ 106-102 victory.

How was it that the Sixers were able to generate a pair of high-caliber scoring opportunities at such a late stage of Saturday’s game, against a defense that finished the regular season seventh in the NBA, no less?

“Those aren’t the plays you’re expecting to give up,” Erik Spoelstra said following Miami’s loss.

To listen to the Heat head coach explain Miami’s breakdowns was to also hear him praise the value of the Sixers’ offensive multiplicity.

“This team has a lot of different triggers that you have to deal with,” said Spoelstra. “It’s not as if you can just focus on one guy.”

Especially now that the Sixers are back at full strength, with a tremendously tall, transformative specimen having recently returned to the fold.

Beyond Joel Embiid, of course, the Sixers have plenty of other weapons at their disposal as well. Some of their top personnel groupings are among the most efficient and balanced in the league.

In addition to the interior nightmare that Embiid presents, there’s Simmons, the gifted, paint-pounding facilitator; Redick, the ace marksman; and Robert Covington, yet another proven outside shooting presence who can slash and get to the hole, too.

Dario Saric, meanwhile, is capable of doing a little bit of everything, whether it’s pick and pop beyond the arc, or muscle inside for tough buckets.

Off the bench, the Sixers have stocked their reserve corps with accomplished veteran contributors Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. Amir Johnson almost always does things to produce positive ripple effects, as his telling 128.4 opening round offensive rating reflects.

The pressure the Sixers put on opponents goes deeper than the team's talent. Another essential factor is how the club deploys this talent.

Since his hiring in August of 2013, Brett Brown hasn’t budged from his stance that “the pass is king.” The mantra has come to fuel an offensive machine that, at the most important time of year, is humming along in high-octane fashion.

“In general, trying to move people around, especially in the Playoffs, interests me. Anything that’s static does not,” said Brown, whose Sixers rank first in post-season scoring with 116.8 points per game (the club is fourth in offensive rating, at 111.7). “Our team is, I think, most capable in a movement type of game.”

The design of the Sixers offense makes it that much more manageable for its stud rookie point man to handle the controls.

“It’s easy for me,” said Simmons, third among all playoff participants with an average of 9.8 assists per game.

“Once the team is flowing and we’re sharing the ball and moving the ball, it’s not started by one player. I think it’s just everybody playing as a team and getting a flow and a feel for the game. For us, it’s just the way, we’ve been playing like that all season and we’re just getting better.”

Ball movement and player movement combine to form the primary lens through which Brown views basketball’s offensive world. He sees no reason to change simply because the Sixers are currently find themselves on a bigger stage.

In fact, just the opposite. That conviction was clear in Saturday's fourth period, when the Sixers effectively unleashed a batch of closing plays in the last six minutes.

“The style we’ve chosen to play offensively is the style I think you have to play, for us, in the Playoffs,” said Brown. “You’re not going to pivot out of it and become a static, slow team. I like movement, we like trying to show different looks.”

And as Simmons’ and Redick’s timely, well-executed plays down the stretch of Game 4 showed, it’s a philosophy that’s yielding considerable rewards.

Opponent Outlook:

While the Sixers may very well be holding a favorable 3-1 advantage in their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals match-up with the Miami Heat, there’s nothing like coming off a 27-turnover game to help keep things in perspective.

Such has been the tone Brett Brown has struck since the Sixers’ edged Miami, 106-102, Saturday in Miami. That afternoon, Brown’s group managed to escape, despite having given the ball away more times than in any other previous game this season.

“We were very fortunate to win that game,” Brown reiterated earlier this week. “To our guys credit, there is a toughness in the group. They flipped the switch and played tremendous defense and executed down the stretch offensively.”

The Sixers’ two-and-a-half dozen miscues weren’t the only issues that Brown touched upon in the two days that separated Games 4 and 5. There were also some offensive and defensive breakdowns he noticed in Saturday’s tilt, too.

As pleased as Brown has been with the Sixers’ encouraging start to the post-season, he’s also convinced the Sixers, as much as any of the other 15 teams in the Playoffs, have “more room for growth.”

“I look at that as a really exciting opportunity,” said Brown. “You sort of go through college, and here we are in grad school, and we have a chance to learn a lot more, and we need to.”

Follow Along:

