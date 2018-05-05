Playoffs Game Preview | Confident Group Ready to Return to Home Floor

There’s a wall that’s been built, and Ben Simmons and the 76ers are intent on breaking it down.

Two games into the second round of the Playoffs, the Boston Celtics’ approach to guarding the Sixers’ rookie standout has been as straightforward and, to a certain degree, expected.

In open court situations, they’ve kept an eye on him early, to avoid falling victim to his dynamic abilities in transition. Then, in the half court, with All-Star Al Horford leading the way, they’ve loaded the lane, and shown the Aussie a crowd.

While the strategy is by no means revolutionary, it has been an effective one.

Throughout Simmons’ sensational debut campaign, many teams have attempted to defend him similarly. Boston, however, with a discipline and collection of elite components that have combined to form the top-rated defense in the NBA, has subsequently managed to implement these tactics with a greater degree of success.

After scoring 18 points on 6 for 11 shooting in Monday’s Game 1 loss at TD Garden, Simmons was held to a single point on 0 for 4 shooting in Thursday’s Game 2 defeat.

In general, there haven’t been as many chances for the 21-year old to get out and run, while the driving space has been limited.

“What they are doing is taking what the league did all year, but just doing it really well,” Brett Brown said Friday, during an after-practice discussion about how the Celtics have sought to contain his first-year phenom. “They’re just really doing it well.”

Particularly once Simmons and the Sixers get across the midcourt line.

Often times in the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Celts, when the 2016 no. 1 pick has loaded up in hopes of making one of his patented, paint-attacking moves to the basket, he’s been met at the foul line by multiple men in green and white. There’s been additional reinforcement along the backline of Boston’s defense as well.

“I think they’re just trying to build a wall around him,” said T.J. McConnell, who provided a productive bench spark in Game 2. “He’s one of the most gifted athletes in our league in getting to the rim in the open floor. They’ve done a good job of building a wall around him.”

“Early in LeBron [James’] days, that’s all he saw,” said Brown, referring to the paint-clogging “wall” concept that Boston has been deploying.

In just seven brief months, Simmons has shown an interior scoring prowess reminiscent of that of James, his MVP mentor. During the regular season, Simmons produced 12.7 points in the paint per game, while James averaged 14.4. They ranked fourth and third among all players, respectively.

“You’re going to live with a pull-up, not a lay-up, and you’re going to see five jerseys, and five sets of numbers,” Brown said. “I think the Celtics are doing a really good job in that regard.”

True as that may be, the Sixers, and perhaps no two people more than Simmons and Brown, are intent on figuring out how to bust through the sagging barriers Boston has constructed.

Simmons feels that in the half court, he should be able to get better results by simply being stronger with the ball, and doing more to impose his will to get to the rim. He’s also aware that when the Celtics expend extra resources to defend him, at least one of his teammates should be left open.

“So, we got to move the ball quicker,” said Simmons.

In transition, Simmons has ideas of what to do, too.

“Kick the ball ahead, or be the first one down the floor, or get somebody to throw the ball to me. However it is, we got to get it done.”

As much as unlocking Simmons is part of the Sixers’ short term focus, Brown is also keeping big picture matters in perspective. He knows that more important than any singular stat line in a game, Simmons’ long term development will be best served by navigating through an experience like the one he’s dealing with now.

That Simmons, through his remarks to the media, seemed to remain confident and be unphased by Game 2 was a telling sign to the head coach, who praised Simmons for being “extremely mature and self aware.”

“People - certainly young people - can either make excuses, or own it,” Brown said, “and he owned it, and life moves on.”

“I’m a very confident person every time I step on the floor,” said Simmons, who received words of encouragement Friday via a phone call with Allen Iverson. “That’s not going to change.”

“Ben’s going to adjust, he always has,” said McConnell, Simmons’ understudy. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play well.”