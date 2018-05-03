Playoffs Game Preview | Aware of Necessary Adjustments, Better Performance Expected in Game 2

Scene Setter:

Joel Embiid believes the 76ers are special, as in “championship special,” a phrase he used to describe the team’s ceiling Wednesday following its second straight day of practice at Harvard University.

But to fully unlock that potential, the All-Star center understands that the way the Sixers played in the opener of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series versus the Boston Celtics won’t be enough to get the job done.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Embiid’s teammates, and his head coach, in the aftermath of their 117-101 Game 1 loss.

So, in advance of Thursday’s Game 2, what are the Sixers to do differently?

Do they throw out the initial draft of their game plan for the series, and start anew? Or, do they keep on keeping on, so to speak, while sticking to the same, general formula that allowed them to become the NBA’s best team over the final month and a half of the season (that’s a true fact, as no club did better than the Sixers’ 20-3 record from March 1st through the end of the year)?

“A little bit of both,” Brett Brown said this week. “I think you’re always studying how [Boston] scored, and what might have you done better.”

While Brown was reluctant to chalk Monday’s result up to a simple matter of makes and misses, Boston’s proficiency from beyond the arc, where the C’s went 17 for 35, is subplot that can’t be overlooked when putting Game 1 in perspective.

That the Sixers subsequently need to tighten up their 3-point defense, which held opponents to a meager 34.2 percent (second-lowest in the league) during the regular season, if they hope to change their fortunes in Game 2 is fairly obvious.

Among the issues the Sixers’ encountered defending the three Monday was that on several occasions, they collapsed the lane, rather than stay close to their man on the perimeter. There were also times the Sixers got tangled up in screens.

Al Horford getting clean looks off pick-and-pop action was another way the Celtics hurt the Sixers.

“Him being wide open, that can’t happen,” said Embiid.

Brown indicated as much, too. His hope is that the Sixers can get more out of their normal coverages on Horford, to avoid being left vulnerable in other areas.

“When you see [Horford] pick-and-pop, do you late switch it, do you switch it, do you full rotate, do you send a third man to it?,” Brown said. “I think we can do a better job in some of the schemes that we were in to get to him a little sooner.”

In terms of Game 2 adjustments, the Sixers also believe that some extra communication and discipline could help their overall defensive cause.

“We were a tad bit off with our communication and everything, our movements and everything,” said Robert Covington. “It was definitely one of the main focuses we talked about after we watched film of Game 1.”

“Some of it was communication,” JJ Redick said. “Some of it was just trusting our concepts. It was a little bit of both.”

As for other tweaks we could see Thursday in Boston, Brown acknowledged during his Game 1 post-game press conference the coaching staff was going to review how to best defend Jayson Tatum. The rookie went for a career-high 28 points Monday on 8 for 16 shooting, and an 11 for 12 effort from the free throw line.

From a holistic standpoint, Brown anticipates seeing more of the Sixers’ signature spunk and spirit in Game 2. While making sure not to take any credit away from the Celtics for their Game 1 performance, Brown, in hindsight, felt a lengthy lay-off between the first and second round didn’t help his group.

He intensified the tenor of Wednesday’s workout at Harvard accordingly.

“I think you lose an edge,” said Brown, referring to the five days that seperated the Sixers’ series against Miami and Boston. “Nobody’s making excuses, I hope everybody hears me loudly. It’s just the reality - you lose a little bit of an edge, a physicality.”

“It came with us not being in that setting for a little minute of not playing an actual game,” Covington said of Monday’s defeat. “It kind of got a little bit out of ourselves, but these past few days helped us refocus and fine tune everything, because we know what to expect.”

Speaking of expectations, Brown had one more to offer Thursday morning at shootaround, hours before the Sixers’ impending second battle with Boston.

“I believe you’ll see a different team tonight.”

The work’s been put in. Now it’s just a matter of taking care of business in a critical game.

Opponent Outlook:

In Game 1, much of Boston’s success could be traced to three of its starters - Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

The trio accounted for better than 70 percent of the Celtics’ scoring (83 of Boston’s 117 points), and summoned up some timely deposits at critical junctures of the contest.

For Rozier, in particular, his last two outings have been vital to both getting the C’s into the second round, and helping them set the tone in their match-up with the Sixers. He tallied 26 points, a then-post-season high, in Game 7 of Boston’s quarterfinals series versus Milwaukee, only to outdo that showing with a 29-point game against the Sixers.

In the Playoffs, Rozier is averaging 19.0 points per game, which represents roughly a 7.5 point increase from his regular season average. He’s also shooting 43.8 percent from three (28-64).

“He’s good, let’s start with that,” said Brett Brown, when asked how Rozier has managed to be so effective in relief of Kyrie Irving, the All-Star who last month was lost to injury. “Without Kyrie, he becomes sort of what they needed. He’s got a real ability to score, he can dance with the ball that I think is elite, and there’s a freedom that he has that partners with confidence under a pretty impressive skill package. It’s a perfect storm, especially as they search for what Kyrie brought to them. He provides a heck of a Plan B. He’s really good.”

Follow Along:

• Video: NBA on TNT / TNT Overtime app

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network