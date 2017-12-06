Philadelphia 76ers Partner With Camden City School District To Re-Launch Youth Basketball

The Philadelphia 76ers along with the Camden City School District re-launched youth basketball throughout the city of Camden on December 5 with the opening of the DaJuan Wagner Middle School Basketball Program. The program’s opening festivities included appearances by Sixers alumni World B. Free and Jumaine Jones. Free used the event as an opportunity to engage the students and stress the importance of education, detailing his own individual experiences.

The Sixers legend was complemented by the Sixers Dunk Squad presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, who provided the lively entertainment with their signature acrobatics and dance moves. The young players completed the afternoon with a set of skills and drills on the court led by coaches and representatives from the School District and the Camden Health & Athletic Association.

More than 300 Camden middle school students across 14 schools will participate in the program this season.