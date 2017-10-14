Jacob Pullen's Contract Converted To Two-Way Deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 14, 2017 – The Philadelphia 76ers have converted guard Jacob Pullen’s contract to a two-way contract, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. A two-way player for the Sixers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware 87ers – but can spend up to 45 days with the Sixers, not including any time spent with the Sixers prior to the start of Sevens' training camp or following the conclusion of the Sevens' regular season. Pullen is the second player that the Sixers have signed to a two-way contract, joining James Michael McAdoo.

Pullen appeared in four preseason games with the Sixers, posting averages of 2.8 points and 1.0 assist in 6.8 minutes per game. He most recently played professionally for BC Khimki of the VTB United League in Russia. Across VTB and Eurocup play, Pullen appeared in 40 games and averaged 10 points and two assists per contest. Since 2011, he has played professionally in Italy, Israel, Spain and Croatia in addition to his most recent season in Russia.

A 6-foot-1-inch guard, Pullen starred at Kansas State from 2007-11, averaging 16 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 135 games (67 starts). As a senior in 2010-11, he posted 20 points and four assists per game as he was named First Team All-Big 12; an honor he also earned as a junior. The Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament in three of Pullen’s four seasons at the school, including an appearance in the 2010 Elite Eight.

In separate moves, Philadelphia has agreed to terms with guard Andrew Andrews, forward Marc Loving and forward James Webb III.

Andrews spent last season playing for Best Balikesir Basketbol Kulubu in the Turkish Basketball Super League. He appeared in 19 games (18 starts) and averaged 14.2 points on .431 shooting along with 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Andrews was undrafted in 2016, following a four-year career at University of Washington, which included 2016 Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors after leading the league in scoring (20.9 ppg). The Portland, Oregon native spent 2016 training camp with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in three preseason games.

Loving was undrafted in 2017. He played four seasons at Ohio State University, appearing in 134 games (86 starts) for head coach Thad Matta. For his career, Loving averaged 10.0 points on .419 shooting with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.5 minutes for the Buckeyes. As a junior, he helped Ohio State reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning 2016 All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. Loving is a native of Toledo, Ohio.

Webb III spent the 2016-17 season with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League, appearing in 39 games (all starts) averaging 13.1 points on .447 shooting and 9.3 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per contest. The Augusta, Georgia native was on the Sixers 2016 training camp roster, appearing in six preseason games before joining the Sevens for the regular season. Webb III was undrafted 2016 after three standout seasons with the Boise State University basketball program where he was named Mountain West All-Conference First Team as a senior.