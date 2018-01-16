Other Observations | 1.15.18 vs Raptors

The following notes and nuggets were taken from the 76ers’ January 15th 117-111 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Click here for a complete recap of the game, and be sure to check out our post-game pod below:

Other Observations:

• On the final day of The Ben & Jo Show All-Star push, which ended Monday when fan voting closed at midnight, the two young, budding talents proved to be major tone-setters in the Sixers’ 117-111 win over the Raptors. They combined for the Sixers’ first 20 points in the game, converting 9 of 12 field goal attempts during that stretch.

• The first points Monday produced by a Sixer other than Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid came from JJ Redick, who nailed a 3-pointer with three minutes, 23 seconds to go in the first quarter.

• Prior to Monday’s game, Brett Brown was wary of Toronto’s proficiency in rolling its big men to the basket. Sure enough, by the four-minute mark of the first quarter, five of the Raptors’ first nine baskets had come on dunks or cutting lay-ups from either Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka, or Jakob Poeltl, which prompted Brown to call a timeout. From there, the Sixers adapted, and did a better job of taking away a key wrinkle of the Raps’ offense.

• The Sixers delivered another strong first-quarter showing Monday, establishing a 32-23 lead through 12 minutes of play. In the opening period, they shot nearly 62 percent from the field (13-21 fg), and committed only two turnovers. For the season, the Sixers are tied for third in the league with an average of 28.5 first-quarter points per game.

• Toronto entered Monday afternoon 11th in NBA in 3-pointers made (461), but needed 11 heaves before hitting its first trey of the day. The Raptors were just 3 for 20 from beyond the arc through three quarters, but went 6 for 12 on threes in the fourth. The perimeter uptick, sparked by Delon Wright’s 4 for 4 3-point effort in the final frame, triggered Toronto’s comeback bid.

• In tightly contested game that had its fair share of physical and chippy moments, credit the Sixers for getting to the free throw line, and making Toronto pay. The Sixers went 31 for 38 from the stripe, with the makes and attempts each ranking as the club’s third-highest totals of the season. The Sixers outscored the Raptors Monday by six from the line, doing so on eight extra shots.

• The Sixers never trailed at any point of Monday’s matinee.

• Monday was the fourth time this season the Sixers carried a lead as large ast 15 points into the fourth quarter. In fact, the 18-point, 93-75 margin was their third-largest of year through three periods. The Sixers are now 4-0 when leading by at least 15 heading into the fourth quarter.

• Back in action for first time in four games, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry looked a little rusty from an offensive standpoint. Despite coming up with a couple late fourth-quarter baskets, he missed a handful of open looks early on in Monday’s tilt, and seemed to force a few things.

• Did Trevor Booker foul out in less than 14 minutes of action? Yes. Nevertheless, when on the court, he piled up stats in other areas as well. During Monday’s brief stint, the veteran forward managed 7 points - going 2 for 2 from the field, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line - while adding three blocked shots.

• Speaking of blocks, the Sixers outdid Toronto in that department, 9-1. The Raptors entered the day second in the NBA in blocks per game, with 5.9.