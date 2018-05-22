More to Do | Overseas, Prospects Make Progress

On the heels of the 76ers’ breakout season coming to an end in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, we’ll be spending a few days publishing short stories as part of our “Looking Ahead” content series, which will focus on how the team, and its players, can build off the eye-opening success they enjoyed in 2017-2018.

The 76ers already have one multi-faceted Australian on the roster.

Come next season, there could be a second.

While recently looking ahead to the fall, Bryan Colangelo allowed for the possibility that Jonah Bolden could join the club - and fellow countryman Ben Simmons - for the 2018-2019 season.

Colangelo chose the rangy, athletic, versatile forward with the sixth selection in the second round of the 2017 draft.

“With respect to the players we selected last year, players who we anticipated would be parts of the future here, I think it’s most likely that the player you might see here early on is Jonah Bolden, who had a really good season at a EuroLeague level of competition playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv,” Colangelo said during his end-of-year press conference.

After an encouraging performance stateside in summer league, Bolden went back overseas for his second professional campaign. He assumed a starting frontcourt role for Maccabi Tel Aviv, which tied for first place in domestic competition (22-10), and ninth out of 16 squads in EuroLeague play (13-17).

Throughout the season, the Sixers, both from their headquarters in Camden, and on the ground abroad, kept tabs on Bolden. At one point during the year, in December, Colangelo and a few staffers flew to Israel to watch Bolden in person.

The weekend the Sixers’ delegation was in town, Bolden happened to turn in what was arguably his most impressive showing of the season - a 23-point, 10-rebound effort that earned him MVP honors in a league tournament.

23 PTS

10 REB

3 AST

3 STL

& Game MVP vs Ironi Nahariya@Jonahbolden43 ballin' in Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZomkOotXpt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 14, 2017

For the year, Bolden accounted for 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. Over 53 total appearances, he shot 46.1 percent from the field, and generated a 10.5 performance index rating, which represented an above-average mark among EuroLeague ‘Rising Star’ qualifiers.

“I’m excited about what he brings to the table,” Colangelo said. “He’s a modern day big who can play multiple positions, guard multiple positions, step out and shoot a three.”

A plus-athlete with a 7-foot wingspan, Colangelo views Bolden as a prospect cut out of a particularly valuable mold, especially when taking into consideration how Brett Brown coaches the Sixers.

“Per his coach and GM over at Maccabi, they say he’s got some of the best hands defensively they’ve ever seen,” said Colangelo.

Watch any of last year’s summer league games that Bolden played in, and you’ll see just how many problems his length causes. He can block shots, generate deflections, and come away with steals.

“Brett talks about it all the time - defend, pace, space,” Colangelo said. “[Bolden] fits pretty much every one of those categories as a modern day big, and I think he could be a big complement to our young talent there next year.”

In addition to Bolden, the Sixers acquired two other international players via the 2017 draft - Anzejs Pasecniks (the 25th pick, obtained in a trade with Orlando), and Mathias Lessort (the 50th pick).

A 7-foot-2 Latvian center, the 22-year old Pasecniks averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game for Gran Canaria of the Spanish ACB league. Lessort, meanwhile, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward, posted 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game in Serbia.

Like Bolden, Lessort gained valuable reps in EuroLeague action. Both finished as runners-up in the voting for the prestigious EuroLeague Rising Star Trophy, which was claimed unanimously for a second straight season by potential 2018 no. 1 pick Luka Doncic.

Pasecniks and Lessort could opt to stay in Europe next season for additional development reps. Bolden, though, as Colangelo said, could have a legit chance to land with the Sixers.

Based on the looks of things, it’s a situation Bolden has been eyeing closely, too.