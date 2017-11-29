Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Plans State-of-the-Art 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington

HARRIS BLITZER SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH THE BUCCINI/POLLIN GROUP ON STATE-OF-THE-ART 76ERS FIELDHOUSE IN WILMINGTON, DELAWARE

140,000-SQUARE-FOOT FACILITY TO SERVE AS HOME TO 76ERS NBA G LEAGUE TEAM IN 2018-19

76ERS FIELDHOUSE TO ALSO SERVE AS A BEACON FOR YOUTH SPORTS IN DELAWARE

NEW FACILITY TO BENEFIT THOUSANDS OF UNDERSERVED YOUTH EACH YEAR THROUGH PROGRAMS LEVERAGING THE POWERFUL PLATFORM OF SPORTS

WILMINGTON, DEL. – Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) on November 29th announced a partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) to establish the 76ers Fieldhouse, a state-of-the-art, 140,000-square-foot, multi-purpose sports complex and youth training center in Wilmington. The facility will be developed by The Buccini/Pollin Group on an 8.9-acre parcel of land off U.S. Route 13 and Garasches Lane.

Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2018, 76ers Fieldhouse will serve as home to the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate team beginning with the 2018-19 season. The 76ers NBA G League affiliate team – which will be rebranded next year, pending league approval – will play its home games at 76ers Fieldhouse, configured to host approximately 2,500 fans per game.

Boasting three full-size professional basketball courts, two indoor turf soccer fields, a world-class sports performance and athletic training area, as well as retail and office space, this dynamic new facility will also serve as a beacon for youth sports in Delaware.

76ers Fieldhouse establishes a first-class destination for thousands of hours of youth basketball, soccer, volleyball, and other sport competitions and athletic training sessions each year. Additionally, this privately-funded facility will feature programming designed to benefit thousands of underserved youth annually by leveraging the powerful platform of sports. These programs will be centered around physical fitness, nutrition and wellness, in addition to basketball skills training and development.

BPG, whose assets have a value in excess of $4 billion, including 40 hotels, six million square feet of office and retail space, 10 major residential communities, and multiple entertainment venues, including Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union, will lead the development and construction of the new facility. Meanwhile, the 76ers will leverage its sales and sponsorship expertise to secure unique partnerships for 76ers Fieldhouse, including naming rights partners.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony for 76ers Fieldhouse is being planned for the first quarter of 2018, with a season ticket deposit campaign for the NBA G League team also set to begin at the start of the new year.

Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki:

“We are proud to welcome the 76ers and their NBA G League team to the City of Wilmington. The new sports facility will be among the finest in the country for a city our size. This Fieldhouse, larger than the Chase Center, will be an outstanding venue for the Delaware sports-hungry public.

"This also answers our residents’ call for healthy options for our kids. Wilmington’s children will be primary beneficiaries of the many levels of programming provided by this magnificent facility. Our gratitude to Buccini/Pollin and the 76ers organization for placing their faith in our great city.”

Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations:

“The Philadelphia 76ers are truly the Delaware Valley’s team, and we’re fortunate to have an incredible fanbase across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. We are thrilled to partner with BPG on 76ers Fieldhouse in Delaware to serve as home to both our NBA G League team and hundreds of youth teams and athletes each year. We’ve set out to create a facility in a city on the rise like Wilmington for our NBA G League team that furthers the 76ers’ commitment to being leaders in sports performance and athlete care.

"We’re fortunate to partner with a group as respected and accomplished as BPG to reach this goal, while also bringing these amenities to youth teams and athletes in this area. With the support of Delaware Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki and our fans across the state, we’re excited to further demonstrate our commitment to Delaware by launching 76ers Fieldhouse.”

Rob Buccini, The Buccini/Polin Group:

“I am gratified by the Sixers decision to be part of this transformative project for Wilmington. Their confidence and commitment affirms that Wilmington continues to move in the right direction.

"In addition to providing sports, training and health services for youth in our City and throughout the region, the facility will be a significant economic generator. With the addition of tournaments and associated visitors, 76ers Fieldhouse will positively impact the local economy.”

Malcolm Turner, NBA G League President:

“I’m thrilled to congratulate the Philadelphia 76ers organization and HBSE on what is sure to be a best-in-class NBA G League facility. It’s wonderful to see the 76ers invest not only in the continued development of young players, but also in the Delaware community through this innovative, multi-use building. I can’t wait to watch the team in action there for the 2018-19 season!”