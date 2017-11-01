"In the Gym" with Coach Wright

During his tenure with the 76ers, Brett Brown has issued a simple, yet challenging mandate to his players heading into each off-season:

With physical fitness representing the base for his desired uptempo style of play, best come back for the next year in the best shape of your life.

Lucky for the Sixers, they’ve been able to rely upon an accomplished, forward-thinking resource to help them achieve this aim.

Since 2015, Todd Wright has served as the Sixers’ assistant coach for strength and condition. Along with his staff, which currently consists of Todor Pandov, Cliff Spiller, and Dominick Walker, the 45-year old Wright works constantly with players, helping them mold their bodies for optimal performance.

In addition to the top-flight strength and conditioning facility housed inside the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, Wright, who carved out a name for himself at the University of Texas, has recently started applying another tool to his craft - social media.

To help us explore the how involved his efforts to get the Sixers into peak physical condition, and also the why behind in his decision to step up his social media game, Wright recently sat down with Sixers.com to discuss his methods.

Click below to check out an episode of The BroadCast profiling Wright’s efforts: