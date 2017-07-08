Game Preview | Warriors (7.8.17)

Match-Up:

After compiling a 1-2 record in the Utah Jazz Summer League, the 76ers will now participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The Sixers’ first game in Last Vegas comes against the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at 10:30 PM EST Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The contest marks Golden State’s first of the summer.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Furkan Korkmaz (PHI): Korkmaz, who signed with the Sixers July 4, scored 10 points in his second game Thursday.

• Isaiah Miles (PHI): Miles put together an 18-point (7-10 fg), seven-rebound performance against the Spurs.

• Jordan Bell (GSW): The 6-9 forward out of Oregon was selected with the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

• Patrick McCaw (GSW): In last year’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, McCaw (a UNLV alum), averaged 15.8 points in five games.

Follow Along:

• TV: ESPN

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)