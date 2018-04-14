Game Preview | For Team on Roll, Culture Holds Key to Chemistry

Scene Setter:

Given the historic success the 76ers enjoyed at the conclusion of the regular season, it’s been hard not to wonder how high the ceiling might be for this young, ascending club, with the Playoffs now here.

Even Brett Brown, the fifth-year head coach responsible for overseeing the franchise’s biggest year-over-year turnaround ever, seems curious.

“We should all be saying, ‘Who knows?,” Brown said earlier this week, as he and the Sixers started preparations for their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series versus the Miami Heat.

“Really, you don’t know.”

As was the case heading into the regular season, before the Sixers broke through for their winningest campaign in almost two decades, there is currently an element of the unknown surrounding Brown’s club, which blends blue-chip youth with battle-tested veteran talent.

The Sixers were unproven then, back in the fall, and passed the NBA’s 82-game test in flying colors. In some ways, it could be said the Sixers are again unproven this spring, on the cusp of playing post-season basketball together for the first time.

For as much as there is to learn about the Sixers in the playoffs, Brown is certain about one thing. The group he’ll lead onto the court Saturday is a team united, and strongly bonded.

Perhaps no moment from the past six months reaffirmed his conviction in this belief more than the series of events that transpired in the final seconds of the Sixers’ last regular season outing.

Unbeknownst to Brown and his assistants, resilient rookie Markelle Fultz was on the cusp of becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

How the 2017 no. 1 pick managed to achieve the milestone was not only, to Brown, memorable, but worth highlighting and making an example of.

“Watch the reaction of his teammates,” said Brown, referring to the baseline bedlam that broke out when Fultz corralled his 10th rebound to make Wednesday’s triple-double official. “Watch the reaction of T.J. McConnell, whose minutes [Fultz] took.

“That’s what I had hoped to grow from Day One. That’s the culture I had hoped to be part of and facilitate since Day One.”

Thanks to Brown’s nurturing, patient efforts, that’s the culture the Sixers now have.

From a player’s perspective, you’d think a 12-year veteran in the league would know good culture when he comes across it.

“It’s a very pleasant surprise to see how quickly we’ve developed a real genuine chemistry and camaraderie,” JJ Redick said Friday. “It’s absolutely one of the best locker rooms I’ve been in in the NBA, and that’s just a testament to the character guys we have, coaching staff.”

Like Brown, Redick cited the celebratory scene surrounding the Fultz triple-double as evidence of a culture that has become vital to tying the Sixers together.

“You see that manifest itself in moments like what happened the other night with Markelle, where there’s literally true joy on people’s faces when they watch one of their teammates have success,” said Redick. “That’s something I think we’ve had for the majority of the season. It’s really, unfortunately, rare in this league. We have high character guys on this team.”

“It’s like a brotherhood really,” Fultz said Friday, after the Sixers wrapped up their first practice of the Playoffs at their training complex. “We all care about each other. I think we all built relationships where we want to see the team succeed, no matter who’s doing what. We don’t care who’s playing. As long as you’re out there playing hard, we’re going to root for them, and get the job done. It just shows we love each other throughout everything we do.”

Of course, having an elite defense, balanced offense, positionless personnel are all ingredients that matter when constructing a winning team.

Brown, however, clearly feels that another, deeper element is vital to creating a successful product that’s sustainable over time.

“In my opinion, no doubt,” said the 56-year old. “If you really want to get something special, you want a culture of behavior that matters. The NBA, ultimately, you have to have skill and talent, but the other stuff is why I like coaching.”

And on the culture front, the Sixers (Brown won’t say “he,” but we can) have built something special, productive, and valuable. The proof can be found in interactions among players, or video messages from Hall of Fame alumni sending well-wishes for the post-season, which is what the Sixers were shown at a team meal Thursday.

“It’s a tremendous snapshot of what makes us quite unique,” Brown said. “I think we’re going into the Playoffs playing good basketball, but we’re certainly going into the Playoffs a team.”