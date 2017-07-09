LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Jonah Bolden #43 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Game Preview | Spurs (7.9.17)

Posted: Jul 09, 2017

Match-Up:

Following a last-second, 95-93 win against the Golden State Warriors Saturday, the 76ers square off against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at 10:30 EST at Thomas & Mack Center. The Sixers and Spurs played each other Thursday in the Utah Jazz Summer League, with the Sixers winning the game, 94-86.

Prospect Spotlight:

Larry Drew II (PHI): Drew II scored eight points against Golden State, including the game-winning shot.

Jonah Bolden (PHI): Bolden has recorded multiple blocks in three out of four Summer League games thus far.

Bryn Forbes (SAS): In Salt Lake City, Forbes totaled 21 points against the Sixers, and was the leading scorer overall in the Jazz Summer League.

Shayne Whittington (SAS): In the Spurs’ game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Whittington scored 16 points, and shot 62.5 percent from the field.

Follow Along:

TV: ESPN2

Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com)

Tags
Bolden, Jonah, 76ers, NBA Summer League

Related Content

Bolden, Jonah

76ers

NBA Summer League