Game Preview | Spurs (7.6.17)

Match-Up:

The 76ers seek to close out play in the Utah Jazz Summer League on a winning note, as the team squares off against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday at 7:00 PM EST at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Despite rallying back from a 24-point deficit Wednesday, the Sixers fell to the Utah Jazz, 100-94.

Before the Sixers and Jazz took the floor, the Spurs defeated the Celtics, 81-70.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Jonah Bolden (PHI): Followed up Monday’s four-block outing against Boston with a three-swat performance against Utah.

• Alex Poythress (PHI): Is one of three Sixers to score in double-digits (11 pts vs. Boston, 17 pts vs. Utah) in both games.

• Bryn Forbes (SAS): The second-year pro scored 31 points against Boston, connecting on 6-of-8 3-point shots.

• Dejounte Murray (SAS): San Antonio’s 2016 first-round pick collected 10 rebounds to go along with five points against the Celtics.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBA TV

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)