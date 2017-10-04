Game Preview | Sixers vs. Grizzlies

Sixers Scene Setter:

The 76ers tip off pre-season action Wednesday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM EST at The Center.

While the game marks the Sixers’ first preseason outing of the year, the team is fresh off their intra-squad Blue x White Scrimmage, which was held Sunday at The Palestra.

Both Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall picks in the 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts, respectively, will take the floor against the Grizzlies. It will be the first game Simmons has played in since last year’s summer league.

Additionally, new faces, such as JJ Redick, Amir Johnson and Furkan Korkmaz, should get an opportunity to play in front of the Sixers’ home crowd for the first time.

Opponent Outlook:

The Grizzlies’ game against the Sixers marks their second pre-season game, as the team defeated the Orlando Magic, 92-84, on Monday night. Point guard Mario Chalmers’ 19 points (7-10 fg) led Memphis in scoring.

The Grizzlies, a 43-win playoff team a year ago, are comprised of established veterans like Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons, as well as young talent like Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis, Wade Baldwin IV, and rookie Dillon Brooks.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia + (formerly TCN)

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network