Game Preview | Once Again Playoff Bound, Redick Rising to Occasion

Scene Setter:

As you’ve probably read about, or seen evidence of with your own two eyes by watching the 76ers this season, JJ Redick is a man of relentless routine.

He’s also someone, whether in action or in thought, who is always on the move. It could be his constant cutting, and action off the ball, or the ways he regularly approaches teammates, willing to dispense advice, or push a young group towards its goals.

Redick’s life, in a word, is one of rhythm.

So, it probably shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise that, about a month and a half ago, the accomplished shooting guard was keenly in tune to the fact that his performance wasn’t marching to the beat of its usual, productive drum.

A series of conversations with his head coach, Brett Brown, the man whom Redick, upon signing with the Sixers last summer, expressed such a strong desire to play for, seemed to offer the right remedies. Big time.

Since March 1st, just before the Sixers embarked on a torrid surge that has propelled them to 13 consecutive victories and third place in the Eastern Conference, Redick himself has been on a tear.

Over his last 20 games, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the season, the 32-year old has ranked second on the Sixers with an average of 17.8 points per game (for the season, Redick is averaging a career-best 16.9 points per game). His 3-point shooting, the specialty for which the Sixers targeted him more than anything else, has been off the charts.

During this same 20-game period, Redick has connected on 46.8 percent of his triples, an efficiency that would lead the league, if it were his 3-point percentage for the whole season. He’s hit 58 of his last 124 3-point attempts, and brought critical balance, spacing, and clutch shooting to the Sixers’ offense, which has ranked third in the NBA with an offensive rating of 112.2 since the calendar flipped to March.

As of late, and perhaps not so coincidentally, Redick has elevated his play even more. Six outings ago, the Sixers lost their All-Star anchor and leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid for an indefinite period of time (concussion, orbital bone fracture). Redick has responded in kind, extending his career-high streak to seven straight games with at least 19 points.

The difference, Redick told reporters this past week, has been rhythm.

“That’s the biggest thing,” said Redick, who, starting next weekend, will take part in the playoffs for the 12th time in as many years as a professional. “There was a stretch for a couple weeks where I felt out of rhythm. Brett and I had a couple conversations over the course of seven to 10 days about that.”

The period that Redick was referring to was the first batch of games he appeared in after returning from a leg injury that cost him seven games from January 18th through 29th. At first, he didn’t feel like he was in sync.

Dialogue with Brown helped get Redick back on track.

“For basically the two weeks before All-Star break, and the three weeks after All-Star break, I just didn’t feel like I was in a rhythm,” Redick said. “As good coaches do, [Brown] reached out to me, and we tried to figure something out.”

Hindsight has provided overwhelming evidence that the duo did just that. One of the resulting byproducts has been that the Sixers are now the hottest team in the NBA, peaking at the most critical time of the regular season.

“He just has a ridiculous level of energy, and a ridiculous level of professionalism,” said Brown last week, when asked about Redick. “When you combine those two [qualities], and our guys see his preparation, and see how much he genuinely cares, it’s an incredible sort of package.”

Redick has been one of the loudest voices in the locker room leading the push to 50 wins, and securing home court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs, maybe even longer, depending on how the post-season unfolds.

“He’s really just a tremendous example for all of us,” Brown said. “He’s been around the game for a long time, and he sure is, for me, amongst my all-time sort of favorites and ones I truly respect.”

And standing out that much more, now that he’s recaptured his groove.

Opponent Outlook:

Battling injuries, and probably some other fatigue-related factors, too, down the home stretch of a long season, the Dallas Mavericks arrive in Philadelphia at the end of a three-game road trip. The trek caps a chunk of the Mavs’ schedule in which they’ve played 10 of 14 games outside of Dallas. A handful of the Mavericks’ top rotation players will be missing in action Sunday, including JJ Barea (left rib), Wes Matthews (fibula), and Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle). Other members of the roster, like starters Dennis Smith Jr. and Dwight Powell, are battling bumps and bruises. With a .300 winning percentage, Dallas is poised for its poorest finish since 1997-1998, the year before the future Hall of Famer Nowitzki was drafted.

