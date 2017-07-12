Game Preview | Lakers (7.12.17)

Match-Up:

Following an 88-83 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, the 76ers will begin the tournament phase of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 EST at Thomas & Mack Center. Both the Sixers, the 18 seed, and Los Angeles, seeded 15th, currently have records of 1-2. The Lakers won their last game, defeating the Sacramento Kings Monday, 95-92.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Jonah Bolden (PHI): In Tuesday night’s loss against Boston, Bolden knocked down a triad of 3-point shots.

• Melo Trimble (PHI): Against the Celtics, Trimble scored 13 points, and also recorded two steals.

• Lonzo Ball (LAL): In the Lakers’ second game, the No. 2 overall pick recorded the first triple-double in NBA Summer League play since 2008. A groin strain kept Ball out of Los Angeles’ match-up with Sacramento Monday.

• Kyle Kuzma (LAL): The 6-9 forward from Utah is averaging 20 points in the two games he has played in Las Vegas.

Follow Along:

• TV: ESPN2

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)