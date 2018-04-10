Game Preview | For Final Road Game, Sixers Back in ATL

Scene Setter:

From the mid-October night in Washington when Ben Simmons made his eye-opening, promising, nationally-televised debut, the questions surrounding the multi-faceted phenom swiftly shifted from his potential at the NBA level, to how the rest of the league would go about guarding him.

Fast forward almost a full season later, and 29 other teams, by and large, are still searching for an answer.

Simmons’ debut campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. No first-year player has ever put up the numbers the Aussie has - 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game heading into Tuesday’s contest at Atlanta. Only Oscar Robertson has exceeded Simmons’ rookie averages in points, rebounds, and assists, doing so for the Cincinnati Royals in 1960-1961.

If you’re left needing more than just a simple eye test to gauge the positive effect Simmons has had on the 76ers’ rapidly changing fortunes, we can help you out with some tangible contextualization.

Simmons currently ranks 22nd on the stats.nba.com Player Impact Estimate list, with a mark of 15.5. He’s the only rookie to place among the top 66 on the chart, with the players ahead of him mostly All-Stars, All-Leaguers, MVPs, and champions.

Then, over at basketball-reference.com, Simmons checks in at 18th in the league in win shares, at 9.2. It’s the highest figure for a rookie since Blake Griffin generated 9.8 win shares in 2010-2011.

Even more, Simmons is second - again, in the entire league - in defensive win shares, at 4.8.

For as exceptional as Simmons has been for the Sixers, anyone who’s been in the NBA long enough will likely tell you that beyond game no. 82, the tone changes, dramatically. Brett Brown is such a person, having spent 12 seasons on the San Antonio bench as an assistant, with the Spurs qualifying for the playoffs each year.

With extensive experience shaping his perspective, Brown knows full well that what happens in the regular season doesn’t necessarily translate directly to the post-season. That’s why, in recent weeks, he’s spent a good deal of time pondering how to put Simmons - one of the Sixers’ most important weapons - in the best position to succeed in the playoffs.

To date, Simmons has been a terror in transition, and a dominant, paint-attacking force when it comes to scoring. He’s also emerged as an elite facilitator, too.

But what if, come the post-season, when the games assume more of a halfcourt identity, Simmons doesn’t find interior driving lanes as readily available, or his passing outlets aren’t as obvious? How will he, along Brown and his staff, for that matter, adjust?

“There are lots of things,” Brown said last week, while discussing how he try to deploy Simmons in the playoffs.

A few of the concepts Brown has kicked around involve ways of taking advantage of Simmons’ size and other physical gifts to exploit mismatches.

Brown said that his work with Tony Parker in San Antonio has helped inform his preparations for Simmons’ first foray into the playoffs. In Parker’s heyday, the bulk of his offense came via high-percentage 2-pointers. He was effective despite not having to rely heavily on a jump shot.

The same could be said for Simmons now.

“He can get to where he wants to go without [a jumper],” Brown said of Simmons, the league’s fourth-leading scorer in the paint (12.9 ppg).

In the days, weeks, and, who knows, maybe even months ahead, Brown believes Simmons will benefit from the forthcoming, all-important phase of development that awaits on the immediate horizon.

“The experience that we’re all going to have, and most importantly [Simmons] is going to have, on what does somebody do with you over a seven game series, is going to be incredibly helpful, incredibly educational to steer his summer for sure, to steer his future,” said Brown.

As the regular season has already shown, Simmons picks things up quick.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers’ 41st and final road game of the 2017-2018 season will come against the Atlanta Hawks, currently tied for the poorest record in the Eastern Conference (24-57), but winners of two straight outings against playoff-bound teams (Washington, Boston).

In addition to their franchise-record tying 14-game winning streak, the Sixers are also in the midst of a six-game road winning streak, the team’s longest since the 2002-2003, when it prevailed in six consecutive away contests. At 21-19 on the road, the Sixers have assured themselves their first winning season on the road since 2002-2003 (23-18).

The Sixers and Atlanta squared off less than two weeks ago, with the Sixers earning a 101-91 triumph at Phillips Arena on March 30th.

