Game Preview | Bulls (7.14.17)

Match-Up:

On the heels of a 103-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of tournament play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, the 76ers conclude their stay in Las Vegas Friday with a consolation game against the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM EST at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams hold records of 1-3. Chicago dropped its last game, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers , 88-77.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Alex Poythress (PHI): Against the Lakers, Poythress shot 63.6 percent from the field, and scored 16 points.

• Larry Drew II (PHI): Drew II knocked down five 3-point shots, and also dished eight assists against Los Angeles.

• Antonio Blakeney (CHI): Blakeney, a former teammate of Ben Simmons at LSU, dropped 27 points, and added 11 rebounds in Chicago’s loss to Portland.

• Denzel Valentine (CHI): The second-year pro is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League .

Follow Along:

• TV: NBATV

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)