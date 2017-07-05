Game Preview | 7.5 vs Jazz

Match-Up:

In their second game of Utah Jazz Summer League action, the 76ers take on the host Jazz Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Sixers are coming off a one-point loss, dropping Monday’s opening contest to the Boston Celtics, 89-88. Also that night, Utah defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 87-74.

Prospect Spotlight:

• Markelle Fultz (PHI): The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft scored 17 points, and blocked three shots against the Celtics.

• Isaiah Miles (PHI): Against Boston, Miles manufactured 10 points, while shooting 80 percent from the field.

• Donovan Mitchell (UTA): Mitchell, who was drafted 12 spots after Fultz at No. 13, scored a game-high 23 points Monday against the Spurs.

• Dante Exum (UTA): The 2014 first-round pick scored 18 points, dished five assists, and grabbed six rebounds.

Follow Along:

• TV: NBA TV, Comcast SportsNet

• Audio: Sixers Summer League Stream (Sixers.com, Facebook Live)