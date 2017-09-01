EuroBasket Update | Saric, Korkmaz Contribute in Respective Openers

Throughout EuroBasket 2017, we'll be providing you with news and notes from games involving Dario Saric and Furkan Korkmaz, the two members of the 76ers playing in this year's competition.

Saric Steadying Presence in Croatian Win

Throughout much of his professional career, a familiar formula has followed Dario Saric - log major minutes, and make winning plays in big moments.

While there weren’t many style points to be had Friday in Croatia’s EuroBasket opener, Saric did what needed to be done. He scored 15 points, and came up with key assists down the stretch to help his country to a workmanlike 67-58 victory over Hungary.

Despite dominant showings in international friendly exhibitions over the past few weeks, Saric needed time to get going Friday. He was held without a point or rebound in his first 7 minutes, 23 seconds of action, and Croatia and the unranked Hungarians were tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter.

When the 2017 Rookie of the Year finalist returned to the court early in the second period, he put himself on the board swiftly, backing down his man for a tough jump hook in the lane. The basket seemed to light a spark not just for Saric, but his teammates as well. Croatia would go on to score 11 of the next 15 points, a run during which Saric also knocked down a smooth stepback jumper and corner 3-pointer.

The 23-year old capped a strong finish to opening half with a determined up-fake heavy move inside. The bucket gave him nine points - and Croatia a 39-36 advantage - at the break.

Friday’s third quarter began similarly to the first, with relatively choppy, scrappy, back-and-forth play. Saric didn’t get his first look of the second half until the two-minute mark. He unfurled a driving lay-up to even the score at 50 apiece, then deposited a jumper with 12 seconds to go to bring Croatia within one, 53-52.

While the fourth quarter would see Saric add only two more points (a pair of free throws) to his final line, the versatile forward relied on his passing prowess to leave a mark in crunch time. An over the shoulder toss to Phoenix Suns big man Dragan Bender came as part of a crucial surge, and produced a 2-pointer that gave Croatia the lead for good.

Nobody puts Dario in the corner, Part Deux pic.twitter.com/rK4zUWAo41 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 1, 2017

Later, with eight minutes left, Saric countered a double-team by kicking out pass to the perimeter, where Marko Tomas hit a timely insurance three.

Saric never came off the floor in Friday’s second stanza, and played the final 27 minutes, 31 seconds overall.

Korkmaz Makes Most of Second Half Minutes

Furkan Korkmaz, the other Sixer in this year’s EuroBasket field, might not have started for Turkey in its first contest of group play, but he was indeed one of the five players who coach Ufuk Sarica put on the court at the end of the game. In fact, Korkmaz was bumped up to the Turkish top unit to begin the second half, and went on to post seven points (3-5 fg, 1 3fg) and a steal in 21 minutes of run.

Korkmaz’s most noteworthy contribution Friday came shortly after he subbed back in around the five minute mark of the fourth quarter. Off the lob from Sinan Guler, the springy 20-year old snuck behind Timofey Mozgov and the rest of Russia’s defense for an alley-oop slam that locked the score at 66 all.

Russia, however, ripped off six straight points in the final two minutes, putting the tilt out of reach.

Worth Noting:

• Bojan Bogdanovic, the 28-year old shooting guard who joined Indiana this off-season, tallied a game-high 23 points Friday.

• Former Sixer point guard Sergio Rodriguez made efficient work of his 13 minutes in Spain’s dominant 99-60 win over Montenegro. In a reserve role, he generated seven points (2-3 fg, 1 3fg), 10 assists, and three steals. Rodriguez will play for CSKA Moscow this coming season.

Up Next:

• Saric and Croatia are back at it Saturday at 1:30 PM EST, facing Romania, which entered EuroBasket unranked by FIBA, and is also serving as the host nation for Group C.

• Korkmaz and Turkey will tangle with Great Britain Saturday at 2:00 PM EST.

** Live video streams of all EuroBasket 2017 games can be viewed the ESPN3 / WatchESPN platform, as well as http://www.livebasketball.tv.