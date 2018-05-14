Draft Lottery 2018 | A Preview of Possibilities

Just like that, the NBA Draft Lottery is upon us.

Less than a week after the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series, the 76ers are now only hours away from learning just how good their draft stock will be this June.

In addition to their own first-round pick, slotted at No. 26 overall, the Sixers could wind up with another selection in the first round, thanks to a 2015 trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Heading into Tuesday’s lottery (7:30 PM EST, ESPN / WatchESPN), there is a strong chance of that happening.

Here are the possibilities, listed in order of probability:

• If the Lakers’ pick remains at its current slot of 10, it will convey to the Sixers. There is an 86.98 chance of this.

• If one team behind Los Angeles jumps into the top 3, the pick would fall to 11, and still convey to the Sixers (8.86%).

• Most importantly, if the Lakers land the first overall pick, it will also wind up going to the Sixers. L.A. has 11 of 1,000 ping pong balls, so there’s a 1.1 percent chance.

• If by chance two (0.18%) or three (0.001%) behind the Lakers jump into the top 3, the Sixers would end up with pick 12 or 13, respectively.

Should Los Angeles’ pick fall within the range of two through five, it will go to the Boston Celtics, as part of a condition from last year's first-round pick swap between the Sixers and C's.

In addition to the 26th pick in the first round, the Sixers also lay claim to four second-round slots, at no. 38 (via Brooklyn), no. 39 (via New York), no. 56 (own pick), and no. 60 (via Houston). All four of these picks are unprotected.

Representing a new wrinkle to the lottery, this year’s edition of the event is being held in Chicago, in order to dovetail with the annual NBA Combine, which gets underway Wednesday.