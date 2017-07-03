Check Out Summer League Live Audio Stream!
Sixers fans, our free summer league audio stream is back for another year.
If you’re not able to follow the #SummerSixers on television, we invite you to use your computer or mobile device to listen along. There are a couple of ways to tune in:
The stream for each game the Sixers play in both the Utah Jazz and NBA Summer Leagues over the next two weeks should begin approximately 10 minutes before tip-off. In addition to live coverage split between Sixers Radio Network announcer Tom McGinnis and Sixers.com’s Brian Seltzer, the summer league audio broadcasts will feature in-game guest interviews as well.
Be sure to check Sixers.com or any of the team’s social channels on gamedays for updated streaming information.