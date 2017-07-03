Check Out Summer League Live Audio Stream!

Sixers fans, our free summer league audio stream is back for another year.

If you’re not able to follow the #SummerSixers on television, we invite you to use your computer or mobile device to listen along. There are a couple of ways to tune in:

• Sixers.com

• Sixers app

• Facebook Live

The stream for each game the Sixers play in both the Utah Jazz and NBA Summer Leagues over the next two weeks should begin approximately 10 minutes before tip-off. In addition to live coverage split between Sixers Radio Network announcer Tom McGinnis and Sixers.com’s Brian Seltzer, the summer league audio broadcasts will feature in-game guest interviews as well.

Be sure to check Sixers.com or any of the team’s social channels on gamedays for updated streaming information.