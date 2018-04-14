Playoffs Game Review | Second Half Turnaround Sparks Game 1 Win

Recap:

The Playoffs, Brett Brown told his players in recent days, will prove to be the greatest Professor they encounter in basketball.

Saturday, making their first post-season appearance in six years, the 76ers showed they could be a quick study.

After grinding through a chippy, at times plodding, first half played primarily in the half court, the Sixers recaptured the form they routinely showed throughout their historic regular-season ending winning streak.

Behind an explosive second half, what started as a testy Game 1 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series with the Miami Heat ended in a lopsided 130-103 victory.

The win marked the Sixers’ first in the Playoffs since March 23rd, 2012, when they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The club’s 130 points represented its highest total in a post-season game since 1986, and its 12th-highest of all-time.

“We’ve talked a lot about how do we come out of a halftime,” said Brett Brown. “Lots of times in the regular season, it’s not uncommon for both teams to need to have the dust shaken off of them to respond and start playing competitive basketball.”

JJ Redick topped all players in scoring with 28 points, his second-most prolific playoff performance in 12 years as a pro. He tallied 23 points in the second half, and was one of three Sixers to reach the 20-point plateau, along with Dario Saric (20 pts) and Marco Belinelli (25 pts).

Highlighting the Sixers’ outburst in the second stanza was a ratcheted up defense, and torrid shooting display from outside the arc. The Sixers went 11 for 15 from 3-point territory after intermission, and were 18 for 28 from the perimeter for the game.

The 18 triples set a new franchise record for the post-season, and tied a team record overall.

“It’s the quality of looks,” said Redick. “It’s the ball movement, it’s the screening, it’s the fact that we have good shooters.”

Ben Simmons became the first Sixer ever to register a points-assist double-double in his playoff debut. The rookie point man cranked out 17 points (5-13 fg, 7-10 ft), 14 assists, and nine rebounds.

Only five other Sixers - Charles Barkley, Terry Catledge, Doug Collins, Steve Mix, and Samuel Dalembert - produced double-doubles in their first career playoff game.

Asked afterwards about his showing, Simmons said, “I feel good, but not satisfied, so I’m looking forward to the next game.”

D

own 60-56 at the break, the Sixers turned it on in the third period, outscoring Miami 34-18. For the second half, the Sixers’ margin was 74-43.

Turning Point:

Saturday’s first half was a battle, that’s for certain. Miami’s defense was relentless, as the Heat held the Sixers to 38.8 percent shooting, while turning the Sixers over 11 times.

In the third quarter, the Sixers flipped things around in dramatic fashion. They snapped off a run of 15 unanswered points to seize a 71-63 lead, and never looked back.

For the period, the Sixers converted 13 of 25 field goal attempts, and 5 of 8 3-point tries. On the opposite end of the court, they limited Heat to a paltry 5 for 19 shooting.

Ersan Ilyasova supplied 10 of the Sixers’ 34 points in the third, hitting all four of his shots, including two threes.

X-Factors:

• Aiming to add some extra speed and floor spacing to the Sixers’ line-up, Brett Brown gave Ersan Ilyasova the Sixers’ second starting forward nod in Saturday’s second half, pairing him alongside Dario Saric. The move paid off, as Ilyasova racked up 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a block in the opening four minutes of the third quarter, and did his part to ignite the Sixers’ game-changing 15-0 run. According to stats.nba.com, the Ilyasova-Saric duo combined to generate a 24.2 net rating in 16 minutes shared on the hardwood.

• In his first NBA Playoffs game, Dario Saric didn’t disappoint. After sinking only 3 of his 8 shots in Saturday’s first half, the 24-year old Croatian went 5 for 7 in the second stanza, for 13 of his 20 points. He hit several key threes in the fourth quarter, including one that made it a 103-87 game, and another that pushed the gap to 22, at 109-87.

• At first glance, Robert Covington’s stat line might not jump off Saturday’s final box score. He finished with 9 points (3-8 fg, 2-4 3fg), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocked shots. Dig a little bit deeper, though, and his effect on the game becomes that much more apparent. Covington’s defensive rating was a stellar 93.3, and Brett Brown considered his efforts on that end of the court to be pivotal.

“I thought he was unbelievable,” Brown said. “I thought he was a man. Physically, sliding his feet, blocking shots, hands on balls. He’s deceptively strong, and he’s so versatile a defense player. He’s such a wonderful story for us, because he is a poster child for development.”

Other Key Storylines:

• Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside, two of Miami’s highest-profile players, didn’t have much of an impact Saturday. Dragic, an All-Star guard who had to deal with Robert Covington, scored 15 points on an erratic 4 for 14 shooting effort. The 7-foot Whiteside seemed out of it for most of the evening, and managed 2 points and 6 rebounds.

• Markelle Fultz once again emerged as a positive participant while on the floor. In the first playoff outing of his career, the 2017 no. 1 pick produced a plus-12 rating. He registered 5 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in just under 14 minutes of action.

• Marco Belinelli’s 25 points was a new career-high for the post-season. He nailed 4 of 7 3-pointers, and, during a first-half in which Miami made life difficult for the Sixers, provided a needed scoring punch.

Quotes of Note:

"The crowd gave me goosebumps." @JJRedick talks about the energy the home fans had tonight in Game 1 vs Miami.#PhilaUnite x #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/5FFzL4DYBi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2018

Brett Brown, on home crowd:

“From the start of the game you feel it, then Joel goes out and rings the bell and you feel it. There’s only one other venue in the country to me and this is my 17th year traveling around that even competes with us. Golden State gets loud, Philadelphia fans, apart from the vocal side, there’s this complete passion. Sometimes I glance up in the crowd and you can just see it. Having our fans be treated to this season and to get a win and there’s way more to go, way more to grow, we are not getting ahead of ourselves at all. What a tremendous opportunity for us to give back to them.”

Robert Covington, on Sixers’ stepping up in second half:

“We came in and said watch them on the small things, the threes, and everything they got, and the way they were moving the ball. We just had to be more maniacal, and get more locked in. We were able to do that in that third period, and that’s what allowed us [to take the lead].”

Sixers Social:

In almost immediate fashion in Saturday’s third quarter, the Sixers came out of the locker room with difference-making spirit, on both ends of the floor. This powerful Ben Simmons stuff - in tight quarters, no less - captured the essence of this theme, and capped a 25-6 stretch that saw the Sixers open up a 12-point lead.

GET OUT THE WAY pic.twitter.com/y5nLNFqQ9O — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2018

Up Next:

The Sixers and Miami will next meet in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Series on Monday. Tip-off at The Center will again be 8:00 PM EST.