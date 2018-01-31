At the Buzzer | Road Trip Ends with Loss at Brooklyn

Recap:

All in all, for a second straight year, the month of January yielded the 76ers promising results.

On the heels of dealing with some turbulence in December, the team steadied the ship, got back on track, and even managed to navigate a few injuries to key veterans.

The end of a long, winding, seven-day, four-game road trip, however, presented some challenges, and on Wednesday, the Sixers bowed to the spunky, upstart Brooklyn Nets, 116-108.

With the loss, the Sixers closed their trek with a 1-3 mark, and finished January with three consecutive setbacks. Their overall record heading into February will now stand at .500, 24-24.

En route to winning the opener of this year’s four-game series between the Atlantic Division clubs, Brooklyn received a balanced effort from across its roster, as five players reached double-figures.

The Nets got a particularly potent performance from their backcourt, as starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie went for a game-high 27 points. His back-up, D’Angelo Russell, racked up 22 off the bench.

The Sixers were topped by Joel Embiid, who, with 29 points (8-19 fg, 12-14 ft) and 14 rebounds, manufactured his third straight double-double.

As has been the case in recent games, Ben Simmons again proved to be a powerful, paint-driving force. His aggressive interior approach paved the way for a 24-point outing (11-16 fg), which also featured 7 assists and 2 boards.

JJ Redick looked sharp in his first game back from a left leg injury that sidelined him for seven contests. He netted 20 points on 4 for 10 shooting, with three of his makes coming from outside the arc. It was his 15th 20-point performance of the year.

Despite racing out to a 9-point first-quarter lead, the Sixers couldn’t sustain their strong start. Fueled by Russell, Brooklyn jumped in front at the outset of the second period, and a back-and-forth affair ensued from there.

The Sixers seized a 92-91 edge early in the fourth, but the Nets responded with 11 in a row to put themselves in position for the victory.

Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers will be home, for a moment, hosting the Miami Heat Friday, before completing their seventh back-to-back set of the season Saturday on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Both contests figure to carry implications in the Eastern Conference playoff race, as Miami and Indiana ranked fourth and seventh, respectively, in the standings as of Wednesday morning. Essentially a .500 through the first two months of the season, the Heat turned it on to start the new year, and had won 11 out of 15 heading into the final day of January.