At the Buzzer | Another Close Battle With Heat, but Sixers Fall Again in Miami

Recap:

Having squared off three times the past five weeks, the 76ers and Miami Heat were plenty familiar with each other.

There were a handful of familiar themes that surfaced during these prior match-ups, too, as each game was hard-fought, physical, and contained important playoff implications.

Thursday at American Airlines Arena, all of these qualities carried over. Another factor that didn’t change was, like the previous three meetings, the home team prevailed.

Relying once again on a key fourth quarter effort, Miami managed to hold off the Sixers, 108-99. It was just last week at the same venue that the Heat pulled off a last-second victory over the Sixers, which set the stage for the clubs to ultimately split their season series.

With Thursday’s outcome, the Sixers’ lead over Miami for sixth-place in the Eastern Conference standings was trimmed to 1.0 game.

Should a tiebreaker between the teams be needed to determine playoff seeding, the trigger now shifts to conference record, by virtue of the season series split.

Continuing his stretch of strong play, Dario Saric topped the Sixers with 20 points (5-10 fg, 4-7 3fg). He also pulled down 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Joel Embiid was forced to battle foul trouble throughout most of Thursday’s second half, finishing with 17 points (5-18 fg, 3-6 3fg) and 7 boards.

Ben Simmons added 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, while JJ Redick snapped off 18 points on 4 of 6 shooting from behind the arc.

The Sixers overcame a 53-49 deficit at the half to seize a 74-73 lead heading into Thursday’s fourth quarter, but Hassan Whiteside and the Heat bench proved too much. The 7-footer tallied 26 points and 8 rebounds, while the Miami reserves accounted for 46 points.

The Heat outscored the Sixers by 10, 35-25, over the final 12 minutes of regulation to put the game away.

Sixers Social:

In his 10-game stint with the Sixers since signing as a free agent three weeks ago, Marco Belinelli has been a steady, dependable option off the bench. Thursday in Miami proved no different, with this third-quarter triple arguably his most impressive shot of the night.

Up Next:

The Sixers will have a few days to catch their breaths and recharge before wrapping up their longest remaining road trip of the season with Sunday’s stop at Brooklyn. The Nets upset the Sixers on January 31st, 116-108, but since then, have dropped 12 of their last 13 games. Former Sixers Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas were being used sporadically by Brooklyn on the heels of being traded in December; however, as of late, both players have found minutes hard to come by.