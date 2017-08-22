Brown to Host 3rd Annual Free Coaches Clinic

CAMDEN - During his four seasons with the 76ers, Brett Brown’s passion for coaching - more specifically, his passion for coaching in the NBA - has been on full display.

Whether in respect to his own team, or another, you can tell he loves chatting about players and match-ups. More than that, he’s devoted over a decade and a half to developing and molding talent at the sport’s highest level, establishing and fostering relationships that have garnered him respect throughout the league.

By tracking the arc of Brown’s path - from his choice to leave a steady telecommunications job in the States behind to pursue his first pro coaching gig in Australia, to his willingness to essentially work pro bono for the Spurs’ organization to get a foot in the door in the NBA - it becomes evident how much the 56-year old has sacrificed and grinded to get to where he’s at.

Spend some time around Brown, though, and it quickly becomes clear that, at heart, he’s a guy who would probably be content to pass his days in just about any gym, anywhere, as long as teaching hoops and talking about the game were involved. It’s in this spirit that Brown, along with his assistants, will be hosting their 3rd Annual Coach the Coaches clinic Tuesday, September 12th at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, New Jersey.

To attend, the criteria is pretty straightforward - all you need is to be a coach for a youth, high school, or college club. There’s no admission fee, and the event will be formatted to provide an interactive experience. Registration is currently open at brettbrownclinic.eventbrite.com.

“The purpose,” Brown said of his Coach the Coaches initiative, “is to bring the basketball coaches and greater Philadelphia area together and share ideas, share information, and discuss different ways where we all can become better coaches.”

Brown’s lifetime has been one immersed in the sport, his mentors both numerous and accomplished. His father, Bob, is a New England Basketball and Maine Sports Hall of Famer. Rick Pitino coached Brown at Boston University. Australian basketball legend Lindsay Gaze broke Brown into the business in Australia, before Brown was hired by Gregg Popovich and R.C. Buford in San Antonio.

“I’ve had several incredibly positive influences who have helped me shape the way I think the game should be played and coached,” said Brown, who is incorporating the Coach the Coaches session into his season-long Brett Brown Coaches Circle initiative. “The intent is to share those experiences with all the coaches - boys, girls, different ages - in the Philadelphia area.”

Brown is encouraging all coaches who RSVP to do so with questions.

“I’ll do my best to answer as many as I can,” he said, “and really look forward to seeing as many coaches as possible.”

Brown joined the Sixers in August of 2013, and last season oversaw the second-highest turnaround in franchise history, as the Sixers increased their win total by 18.