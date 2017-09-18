The BroadCast | Recapping Embiid's, Redick's, and Covington's Ranks on #SITop100

Five years running now, SI.com has put together a list of the 100 players it deems will be the best in the new NBA season. The 2017 edition of the project, curated by The Crossover, features three Sixers - Joel Embiid at No. 41, JJ Redick at 59, and Robert Covington at 82.

On this September 18th edition of The BroadCast, The Crossover’s Rob Mahoney explains the criteria by which the SI Top 100 is determined, and, in particular, discusses the rankings received by the Sixers’ three representatives on the poll. He also looks ahead to the club’s 2017-2018 campaign, with a particular eye on Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

