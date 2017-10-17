The BroadCast | Game Day with Amir Johnson

Amir Johnson, one of the last players to enter the NBA straight from high school, has enjoyed a lengthy, fruitful professional career. Recently, he played a role in helping the Boston Celtics earn last year's Eastern Conference’s top seed. Now, Johnson is one of the Sixers’ veteran players who’ll be counted on to provide leadership and minutes.

On this October 18th edition of The BroadCast, Sixers.com's Brian Seltzer speaks with Johnson about the various stages of his career, including his days with the Pistons, Raptors, and Celtics; his outlook for the season; and his hopes to contribute to the Philadelphia community.

Listen to the podcast below:

To sign up for The BroadCast podcast feed, click any one of the following links:

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

SoundCloud