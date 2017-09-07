The BroadCast | Brown Discusses Clinic, Coaching, EuroBasket

In his role with the 76ers, coaching is a regular part of Brett Brown’s life. However, his coaching influences aren't limited to the Sixers organization. Next week at the team's training complex, Brown will host his 3rd annual "Coach the Coaches" clinic, which is part of the Brett Brown Coaches Circle.

The event, which is completely free, is open to youth, high school, and college coaches, with the goal being improvement and further development. Anyone interested can register at brettbrownclinic.eventbrite.com.

On this September 8th edition of The BroadCast, Brown talks about the upcoming "Coach the Coaches" clinic, his players who are participating in EuroBasket2017, and the Sixers' preparations for the regular season.

To stay up to date on all the latest Sixers Podcast Network episodes, subscribe through any one of the following platforms:

• iTunes

• SoundCloud

• Podbean