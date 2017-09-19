The BroadCast | A Brief Sixers Debrief With Tracy McGrady

During his time as a player, from 1997 through 2012, Tracy McGrady earned seven All-Star honors, and also reigned as the NBA’s scoring leader in back-to-back seasons. It was only fitting, then, to see McGrady earlier this month receive the game’s ultimate honor - a nod to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Recently, McGrady stopped by the Sixers training complex in Camden, N.J. to record an interview segment with rookie Markelle Fultz, which is scheduled to air October 12th as part of an ESPN special about this year’s rookie class.

On this September 20th “mini-cast” edition of The BroadCast, McGrady discusses what it means to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Additionally, he shares some of his views on the Sixers.

About Fultz, McGrady said the rookie’s personality reminds him of his own: “He’s really humble, he’s laid back, very soft-spoken. I like the way he carries himself.”

McGrady also called Joel Embiid “one of his favorite guys.”

“He could be one of the best to play this game,” said the former guard.

Below, find McGrady’s brief interview in its entirety.

