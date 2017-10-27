The BroadCast | Brand Settling into Sevens GM Role

While the 76ers' season is now in full swing, the franchise's NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers, has only recently begun preparations for its 2017-2018 campaign.

On this October 27th edition of The BroadCast, Sixers.com's Brian Seltzer heads to Newark, DE to visit with new Sevens General Manager Elton Brand, who talks about getting acclimated to his new role in the Sixers organization, the state of the Sevens, and some Sixers-related subplots.

