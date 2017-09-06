The BroadCast | Bayless Shares Stories from Israel, Looks Ahead to Season

Throughout the off-season, Jerryd Bayless has been a fixture at the Sixers’ training complex, devoting his days to completing his rehab from a left injury that sidelined him for most of last year, and readying for his 10th NBA campaign.

In August, however, the combo guard took advantage of an opportunity to get away for bit, via the NBA’s first-ever Basketball without Borders trip to Israel. Serving as a counselor at youth camps held throughout the country, Bayless was joined by several other players, both active and retired, as well as coaches and executives from around the league.

On this September 6th edition of The BroadCast, Bayless discusses his visit to Israel, his joy travelling, and his outlook for the Sixers’ 2017-2018 season.

To stay up to date on all the latest Sixers Podcast Network episodes, subscribe through any one of the following platforms:

• iTunes

• SoundCloud

• Podbean