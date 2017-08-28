Brand Named New General Manager of 87ers

17-YEAR NBA VETERAN TO OVERSEE BASKETBALL OPERATIONS FOR SIXERS G LEAGUE AFFILIATE

SEVENS ALSO PROMOTE MATT LILLY TO DIRECTOR OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS AND SCOUTING

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 28, 2017 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced today that Elton Brand has been named General Manager of the Delaware 87ers, the 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate.

“We are thrilled that Elton has agreed to take on the GM position of the Sevens, a natural next step given both his personal and professional skillset,” Colangelo said. “The transition from a terrific playing career to team management was something that we have been talking about for some time and this opportunity is both timely and appropriate. I look forward to working side-by-side with Elton as we continue to grow and develop our overall basketball program.”

Brand, a 17-year NBA veteran, spent parts of five seasons with the Sixers and appeared in 263 games (222 starts) with the team from 2008-12 and in 2015-16, reaching the postseason twice. For his career, Brand posted averages of 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 74 percent from the free-throw line in 33 minutes per game. He played in 1,058 NBA contests (868) starts with Chicago, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers, Dallas and Atlanta.

“I’m extremely excited to begin a new role as General Manager of the 87ers,” said Brand. “I want to thank Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Bryan Colangelo and staff for the opportunity to develop, cultivate and elevate talent in our program. I look forward to building upon the successes the Sevens have had both on the court and in the community in Delaware.”

A native of Peekskill, New York, the 6-foot-8 forward was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the first overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft following two seasons at Duke University. He was named 2000 Co-Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his debut campaign. In 2005-06, Brand posted a career-high 25 points per game and was selected to one of his two All-Star Games. That season, he helped the Clippers reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Brand’s 1,828 career blocks place him 22nd all-time in NBA history.

On Oct. 20, 2016, following training camp with the 76ers, Brand announced his intent to retire from the NBA. Brand rejoined the team on Dec. 6 as a player development consultant, a role that he held until accepting the Sevens General Manager position.

In a related move, the Sevens promoted Matt Lilly to Director of Basketball Operations & Scouting. Lilly spent the past two seasons as Basketball Operations Assistant and Video Coordinator for the Sevens. The Towson University graduate enters his fifth season overall in the NBA G League, including two seasons with the Erie BayHawks from 2012-2014.