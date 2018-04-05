In the Bonus | 4.4.18 vs Pistons

The following notes and nuggets were taken from the 76ers’ April 4th 115-108 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Click here for a complete recap of the game.

Bonus Points:

• By beating Detroit at Little Caesar’s Arena Wednesday, the Sixers picked up their 48th win of the season. The total marks the club’s highest since 2002-2003, when it went 48-34.

• With 12 consecutive victories, the Sixers are now in the midst of the sixth-longest winning streak in the NBA this season. The Houston Rockets have produced the league’s longest surge of the year, winning 17 games in a row from late January through early March. The Boston Celtics racked up 16 straight wins from October through November, while Houston’s 14-game winning streak that began in November ranks as the third-longest streak of the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers have each enjoyed a 13-game winning streak, tied for fourth-longest.

• There was another streak the Sixers managed to extend against Detroit, too. They notched their sixth straight road win Wednesday, which represents the franchise’s longest away game winning streak since its previous six-gamer that lasted from March 2nd through March 28th, 2002.

• Wednesday’s win resulted in the Sixers sweeping their four-game series with Detroit. To find the last time the Sixers defeated the Pistons four times in the same season, you’d have to go all the way back to the 2000-2001 campaign, which, of course, was the year the team made its push to the Finals.

• The day after an impressive stretch of nine consecutive 30-assist games came to an end in Tuesday’s win over Brooklyn, the Sixers got right back on the horse Wednesday, distributing 32 dimes at Detroit. A group that lives by the mantra that “the pass is king,” the Sixers now have generated 25 30-assist games this season, second in the NBA only to Golden State, which has pumped out 30-plus assists 39 times this year.

• Thanks to some torrid 3-point shooting in what ended up being a 37-point fourth quarter, Detroit was able to threaten down the stretch of Wednesday’s tilt. Through the first three periods of play, however, it was the Sixers’ defense that had the upper hand. At that point, the Pistons were shooting 39.7 percent, with the Sixers converting 24 points off Detroit’s 15 turnovers. As of Thursday morning, the Sixers’ defensive rating of 102.0 was tied for second-best in the NBA.

• Speaking of points off turnovers, the Sixers were at their opportunistic best during their back-to-back set against Brooklyn and Detroit. In the two wins, the Sixers combined to post a 47-13 scoring advantage in points off turnovers.

• Wednesday in Detroit, a collection of venerable old heads rose to the occasion in crunch time. JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli, and Amir Johnson all provided pivotal contributions in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, as Detroit made a late run. The trio teamed up to produce 18 of the Sixers’ final 20 points in the last seven minutes of regulation.

Tip of the hat to some of the squad's old heads. Last night, JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli, and Amir Johnson all had key baskets in crunch time during Detroit's late push. The trio combined for 18 of Sixers' final 20 points in last 7 minutes of play, helping steer team to safety. pic.twitter.com/E9KZRZkKMP — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) April 5, 2018

• Depositing a team-high 25 points Wednesday, JJ Redick tallied at least 19 points for a sixth consecutive contest, which is now the longest such streak of his 12-year NBA career. The sharpshooter scored 13 of his 25 points in Wednesday’s opening quarter.

.@JJRedick records a team-high 25 points, while dishing 6 assists and connecting on 5-7 three-pointers against Detroit. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/hXf8mhj5lr — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 5, 2018

• Starting at center for Joel Embiid (concussion; orbital bone fracture) the Sixers’ last four games, Amir Johnson has been a productive presence. The longest-tenured NBA player on the team’s roster, Johnson has averaged 4.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 24.5 minutes per game during his fill-in stint. Also of note since being thrust into Embiid’s starting spot, the 30-year old Johnson has produced a plus-10.0 rating, and two of his five double-digit rebounding games this season, which included Wednesday’s 10-rebound effort at Detroit.

• Amir Johnson isn’t the only vet who’s stepped up in fill-in duty. With Dario Saric (right elbow) missing in action the past three contests, Ersan Ilyasova has been moved into the starting power forward role. He’s responded with back-to-back double-doubles (11 pts, 13 reb vs Nets; 13 pts, 11 reb vs Pistons), a first for the Turk since late December of last season.

• When looking back at the Sixers’ scoring to start Wednesday’s game, the night began with three different players providing three separate waves of points. JJ Redick sunk the first eight points of the evening, followed by six in a row from Ben Simmons. Richaun Holmes then grabbed the scoring batton from there, adding the next five points.

• Did you notice...the stellar plus-minus rating that Markelle Fultz generated in seven minutes, 21-seconds of back-up point guard time during Wednesday’s first half? The 2017 no. 1 pick checked into the game with two minutes, 32 seconds to go in the first quarter, and the Sixers down 28-27. When Fultz subbed out roughly five minutes into the second quarter, the Sixers were in front 49-35, making him a plus-13. Overall in Wednesday’s game, the 19-year old finished with 4 points (2-7 fg), 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and plus-9 rating.

A clear path and a dunk for @MarkelleF. pic.twitter.com/J8mByFVvUw — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 5, 2018

• In his most recent appearance prior to Wednesday’s tilt, Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson went for a season-best 29 points Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. He hit 9 of 22 field goal attempts that day, and did damage from the free throw line, where he shot 11 for 13. Wednesday night, the Sixers managed to keep the 27-year old under wraps, holding him to 8 points. Jackson converted only 1 of his 11 field shots, all but two of which were contested. Between Robert Covington, T.J. McConnell, and Markelle Fultz, the Sixers did a great job throughout the evening of constantly keeping a hand in Jackson’s face.