In the Bonus | 1.22.18 vs Grizzlies

The following notes and nuggets were taken from the 76ers’ January 22nd 105-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bonus Points:

• Steadily, and perhaps even somewhat quietly, the case could be made, Dario Saric has compiled a very solid stretch, underscored by his 22-point (7-11 fg, 3-4 3fg), 10-rebound effort in Monday’s road loss to Memphis. The 23-year old Croatian was particularly effective in the third quarter, during which he manufactured half of his scoring output. Saric has now reached double-digits in 23 consecutive contests, a new career-long streak (he had a 22-game double-figure scoring streak last season).

• Noteworthy about Saric’s second campaign with the Sixers is the leap he’s experienced in respect to offensive efficiency. Playing with a bolstered surrounding cast that has helped lighten his workload a bit (24.4 usage% last season vs. 19.9 usage% this season), the versatile forward has increased his offensive rating from 99.7 to 105.2 (Saric’s overall net rating has jumped by a full 8.0 points per 100 possessions, to 1.2). Furthermore, Saric seems to be on pace to fulfill part of the developmental roadmap Brett Brown laid out for him at the beginning of the year - make threes at a higher, more efficient rate, while shooting fewer long twos.

• In its near four decades of existence, the long ball, when working, has proven to be a helpful cure all. Such was certainly the case for the Sixers through three quarters Monday. With less than two minutes to go in the third period, they had hit all but six of their 19 heaves from beyond the arc. The torrid touch, however, was not to be sustained. Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of how the Sixers’ 3-point shooting went...

1st: 4-7 3fg

2nd: 4-7 3fg

3rd: 5-8 3fg

4th: 1-9 3fg

The Sixers finished Monday’s outing with 14 triples, tying their fourth-highest single-game total of the season.

• En route to a career-high 6 3-pointers, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot didn’t miss on his first four attempts from distance.

• Justin Anderson logged 17 minutes Monday, his highest total in the five games he’s played since coming back from a shin splint injury. His eight points were also a high since his return.

• The Sixers shared the wealth in the first five minutes of regulation Monday, with four different starters getting on the scoreboard. The only one who didn’t? Joel Embiid, yet the Sixers still enjoyed a comfortable margin, leading by 10 before the big man tacked on his first points, which came via free throws. Even while dealing with foul trouble throughout the evening, Embiid collected 15 points and 14 boards for his 20th double-double, tied for 11th-most in the NBA.

• Brett Brown has credit Sixers’ defense for helping the team get off to increasingly strong starts as of late. That trend carried over to Monday’s game in Memphis, where the Sixers held the Grizzlies to 5 for 15 shooting and forced 4 turnovers in the first quarter. The Sixers’ margin stood at 30-19 through 12 minutes.

• For an eighth game in a row, the Sixers had outscored their opponent by halftime, carrying a 55-49 margin into the FedEx Forum locker room. With Mondays’ loss, the Sixers are now 19-7 when leading at the break.

• Monday’s free throw disparity was slender, but ultimately played a key role in tipping the scales in Memphis’ favor. The Grizzlies went 29 for 35 from the line (82.9%), while the Sixers were 23 for 31 (74.2%).

• Looking more broadly at Monday’s decisive fourth quarter, in which Memphis outdid the Sixers, 31-18, here are some other items that stood out from the final box score:

The Sixers surrendered 10 turnovers, and were outscored 20-1 in points off turnovers.

Memphis hit 5 threes, compared to 1 for the Sixers.

The Sixers gave themselves extra opportunities, thanks to a plus-7 rebounding edge.

Tyreke Evans, who grew up in Chester, poured in 10 of his 18 points.

Myke Henry, in his second NBA game, netted nine of his 12 points.

• Memphis has been a pesky opponent in recent years. Monday’s loss at FedEx Forum was the Sixers’ 10th in a row to the Grizzlies.

• Before the Sixers headed down Beale Street for Monday’s shootaround at FedEx Forum, they took a moment to step back from sport, and share in an opportunity for personal enrichment. The team’s visit to Memphis’ National Civil Rights Museum was the latest group outing of the Brett Brown era to shift the focus beyond the lines, to life’s bigger picture themes.

