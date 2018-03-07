In the Bonus | 03.06.18 vs Hornets

The following notes and nuggets were taken from the 76ers’ March 6th 128-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Click here for a complete recap of the game, and be sure to check out our post-game pod below:

Bonus Points:

• The Sixers certainly delivered a strong offensive performance in Tuesday’s win at Charlotte. Not only did they rack up their second-highest point total of the season, with 128 points, they shot their best percentage as a franchise since a February 9th, 2010 119-97 victory over Minnesota, when they also nailed 57.5 percent of their attempts. As for some of the other impressive offensive notes that emerged from Tuesday’s triumph, the Sixers handed out 35 assists, their second-highest total of the year, while assisting on 70.0 percent of their baskets. The club also connected on 16 3-pointers, another total that ranks second-best on the year (the team teed off for 18 triples November 3rd against Indiana). Prior to Tuesday, the Sixers had never before in team history scored over 125 points, converted better than 57.0 percent of their field goals, and netted more than 15 3-pointers in the same game.

• The Sixers have been lights out from beyond the arc the first two games of their road trip, which continues Thursday in Miami. Between outings in Milwaukee and Charlotte, they’ve combined to go 30 for 61 (49.2%) from deep.

• Was it BMO Harris Bradley Center, or The Center? Was it Spectrum Centre, or the old Spectrum? More and more these days, when the Sixers are on the road, it’s getting harder to tell, at least from an auditory standpoint. All season long, the team has received tremendous turnouts while travelling, especially as of late. Hundreds of fans traveled to Wisconsin to create a Sixers-centric atmosphere Sunday. Then, Tuesday in Charlotte, another strong red, white, and blue contingent was in the house. The support hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Philly sports fans are the best,” said JJ Redick. “I’ve played in a couple towns where...the arena would sometimes be like 30 or 40 percent visiting team crowds. It’s fun to be on the other end of that now, where we travel well. The thing the other night in Milwaukee was as cool as I’ve seen. That’ something, in the US, you really don’t see that often. It’s probably more common in European soccer. The fans traveling like that and coming out in full force is amazing.”

Joel Embiid said Tuesday he’s not much of a crier, but if he were, the scene in Milwaukee a few days ago would have probably brought him to tears.

“Our fans are amazing, they travel so well,” the big man said. “Everywhere we go, there’s always a lot of SIxers jerseys all over the place.”

• While the Sixers dictated play down the stretch against Charlotte, Tuesday’s tilt didn’t start that way. For the first quarter and a half at Spectrum Centre, especially in the opening minutes, the Sixers needed some time to get going. One player who helped provide a spark was T.J. McConnell. After assisting on an Amir Johnson three (!), McConnell used his defense to create an energizing scoring sequence.

Within the next minute, McConnell hit a 10-foot jumper to cut the Sixers’ deficit to one, 23-22, came up with another steal, and set up Ersan Ilyasova for a go-ahead lay-up.

By the time McConnell subbed out three and a half minutes into the second frame, he had also scored on a tie-breaking drive, and set up Robert Covington for a 3-pointer. McConnell tallied 8 points (4-7 fg), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals for the night.

• About that Amir Johnson 3-pointer, it was his seventh of the season. The 13-year vet has reached double-figures in threes each of the past four seasons.

• How fired up was JJ Redick at the end of Tuesday’s first quarter (he chalked up his reaction to friendly banter with a fan)? The veteran sharpshooter buried a pair of triples in the final 75 seconds of the opening frame.

• Over the course of a career characterized by the utmost professionalism, Ersan Ilyasova has shown he can draw a charge or two. According to combined data from the websites nbaminer.com and stats.nba.com, the power forward has taken 182 charges dating back to the 2010-2011 campaign. We doubt, however, Ilyasova has absorbed many that were as forceful as this one, which occurred in the opening minute of Tuesday’s second quarter.

Ersan taking charge once again. pic.twitter.com/z7YG3NJ0AK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2018

As of Wednesday, Ilyasova ranked third in the NBA with 23 charges drawn. Last season, he led the league with 36.

• Where did Tuesday’s game begin to turn? The last six minutes of the first half, during which the Sixers mounted a surge that had Ben Simmons’ fingerprints all over it. With the Sixers down one, the rookie point man ignited the tone-changing run with a lay-up, followed shortly thereafter by an assist on a Robert Covington lay-up. Simmons would have a say in 10 points scored during a massive 25-7 push that built the Sixers’ lead to 16 points.

• The Sixers were up 71-59 at the half. Tuesday’s outing was the second in a row, and fourth overall this season in which the Sixers reached 70 points by intermission.

What a difference some growth and infusion of talent make. From where the offense was, to where it is now, potent and balanced -- after last night, Sixers tied 3rd NBA with 4 70-pt first halves this season, trailing Warriors (8), Nuggets (5).

h/t @bball_ref

@kurtwearshats pic.twitter.com/otpCoEINe2 — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) March 7, 2018

• Joel Embiid definitely found his groove in Tuesday’s second half. He went 7 for 12 from the field, generating 14 of his 18 points. You had a good sense the big man was feeling it right after he answered an impressive Kemba Walker wing jumper with one of his own.

• It might have only been for the final two minutes of regulation Tuesday, but it was good to see the always-energetic, spirited Justin Anderson back on the floor. The swing man had missed the Sixers previous eight games with an ankle sprain.