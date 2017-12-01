Ben Simmons Named Eastern Conference Rookie of The Month

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 1, 2017 – Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons was named Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October/November, the NBA announced today.

Through 20 games, Simmons holds averages of 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.3 steals in 35.6 minutes while shooting .507 from the field. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he is just the second player in league history to average at least 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists through 20 career games, joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

The 21-year-old leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and minutes per game. He is second in assists per game. Simmons and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook are the only two NBA players averaging at least 18 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season.

Simmons has totaled 371 points, 187 rebounds and 144 assists thus far in 2017-18. Just two other players since 1963-64 have begun a season with such totals through their team’s first 20 games – Westbrook last season and Hall of Famer Larry Bird (twice; 1983-84 and 1990-91).

The Australia native ranks within the top 15 in the NBA in steals (second), assists (seventh) and rebounds (15th) per game, while his 12 double-doubles lead all Sixers and are double the amount that any other rookie has compiled this season. Just seven NBA players have more double-doubles than Simmons.

In 20 October/November games, Simmons posted at least 20 points on seven occasions and scored in double-figures in each contest. His seven 20-point games are tied for the rookie lead with Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, the Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Prior to Simmons, the last rookie to score at least 10 points in each of their first 20 career games was 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year and current Clippers forward Blake Griffin.

On Oct. 23, 2017 at Detroit, Simmons recorded the first triple-double of his then four-game career in posting 21 points (8-11 FG), 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Pistons. He then followed up with a 14-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist performance on Nov. 3 vs. Indiana in his ninth career game. Philadelphia was victorious in each contest and Simmons became the second player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles within his first nine career games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other player to do so is Robertson, who compiled four triple-doubles through his first nine career contests.

Simmons posted career-highs with 31 points and 18 rebounds in 41 minutes on Nov. 29 against Washington in becoming the first rookie to post at least 31 points and 18 rebounds in a game since Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on April 24, 1993. The 18 rebounds were the most by a Sixers rookie since Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had 18 on Feb. 22, 1985.

Originally selected by Philadelphia with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons spent one season at LSU prior to joining the Sixers.