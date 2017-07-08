On the Beat | Free Agents Redick, Johnson to Bolster Young Core

LAS VEGAS - Two days after the 76ers played their final game of the regular season, Bryan Colangelo gave a forecast for the summer ahead.

“It would great to have more shooters on this team,” the team’s President of Basketball Operations said in a mid-April press conference, before adding moments later that the Sixers would focus on addressing the power forward position, too.

Well, as it turns out, Colangelo has wasted no time bolstering the club’s depth charts on both fronts.

Saturday afternoon, the Sixers, two days after the NBA’s free agency moratorium expired, agreed to terms with veteran two-guard JJ Redick, and seasoned four-man Amir Johnson.

Since Redick broke into the NBA as the 11th overall pick of the 2006 draft, only eight players - Stephen Curry, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Jamal Crawford, Joe Johnson, James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Jason Terry - have drilled more 3-pointers than the Duke product’s 1,271. Redick’s 41.9 3-point percentage during this same time period ranks fourth out of this group.

Redick began his career with the Orlando Magic, where he stayed until February of 2013, when he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Later that summer, the recently-minted 33-year old (his birthday was June 24th) was shipped to the L.A. Clippers as part of a three-team deal.

Redick has placed among the top 10 in 3-pointers made each of the last three seasons, and boasts a streak of three consecutive campaigns with at least 200 triples. He paced the NBA with a 47.5 3-point shooting percentage two years ago as well.

Johnson, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder who arrived in the NBA the year prior to Redick, has averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game since turning pro. His last two seasons were spent with the Boston Celtics, which came on the heels of a six-year run with the Toronto Raptors. The 30-year old Johnson was originally the 56th overall selection in the 2005 draft.

With Redick in the fold, the Sixers will now be able to add extra balance and spacing to an attack that figures to feature low-post anchor Joel Embiid, gifted facilitator Ben Simmons, and promising rookie combo guard Markelle Fultz.

Johnson, on the other hand, could add a trusted layer to the Sixers’ power forward rotation, which Dario Saric headed up down the stretch of last season.