On the Beat | Former Champion, Summer League Prospect Added to Fold

CAMDEN - To fill vacancies on their roster, the 76ers finalized a series of deals Wednesday, adding to the team a two-time NBA champion, plus a first-year prospect with whom the organization is already very familiar.

The most seasoned of the signees, James Michael McAdoo will join the Sixers on a two-way contract. James Blackmon, who suited up for the Sixers in the Utah Jazz and NBA Summer Leagues in July, agreed to a rookie pact.

A 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, the 24-year old McAdoo spent the past three seasons with Golden State, reaching the Finals in each one. He was an active participant during the Warriors’ two title campaigns in 2015 and 2017, as well as their runner-up finish to Cleveland in 2016.

Over the course of his career, McAdoo has appeared in 108 NBA regular season contests, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in nearly eight minutes per game.

Representing a significant change this season, each of the league’s 30 teams will be allotted a maximum of two extra “two-way players.” These players will be allowed to shuttle back and forth between the NBA and NBA G League throughout the year, as long as they don’t log more than 45 days at the NBA level.

Undrafted out of North Carolina in 2014, McAdoo is no stranger to the G League. During his rookie slate, the former high school All-American was assigned to Santa Cruz for 33 outings, and made an immediate impact. He accounted for 19.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game, en route to being named a G League All-Star. That season, McAdoo received All G-League 2nd-Team honors, as well.

In Blackmon, the Sixers will be welcoming a rookie free agent with multiple years of college experience. He was a prolific shooting guard at Indiana the last three seasons, tallying 8.0 points per game between five outings in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. The 22-year old connected on 5 of 19 3-point attempts.

By inking McAdoo and Blackmon, the Sixers now have 17 players under contract.