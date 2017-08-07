Anderson Hangs at 3rd Annual Camden Youth Basketball Clinic Presented by Virtua

CAMDEN - Throughout the year, the 76ers try to do what they can to use the influence of the organization, and of the game of basketball, to spread good vibes and inspiration across the Delaware Valley.

Today Sixers/@VirtuaHealth host clinic for 900 kids in Camden. My thoughts on our responsibility to serve others: https://t.co/YY2QADICHQ — Scott O'Neil (@ScottONeil) August 7, 2017

Monday, the team launched its latest push in this area, doing so via the third annual Camden Youth Basketball Clinic presented by Virtua, one of the Sixers’ longtime local partners. The event runs through Wednesday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, and thanks to the facility’s bright, spacious, and well-kept gym, Monday’s dreary weather did nothing to dampen spirits.

Over the course of Monday’s five-hour session, kids rotated through a variety of drills focusing on fundamentals, such as shooting...

...dribbling…

...and passing.

The activities at the Youth Basketball Clinic weren’t strictly limited to basketball basics. Volunteer instructors, a group made up of both Sixers and Virtua employees, educated attendees about fitness, and also spent some time helping a couple of the youngsters fine-tune their dance moves, too.

Without a doubt, one of Monday’s highlights was a guest appearance by Justin Anderson, the Sixers’ 23-year old small forward.

Having joined the Sixers a few short months ago at the February trade deadline, Anderson has made it a point this summer to get to know his new home territory better after beginning his career in Dallas. Such was part of the reason why he stopped by Monday’s clinic.

“It was very important to me, in particular, because it’s my first time being able to get in communities ever since I’ve been part of the Sixers,” Anderson said Monday. “For these guys, these girls...they may read a lot or watch videos, and watch us play on TV, but they don’t really know who we are - playing around, being able to joke, and laugh, and have fun.

“I think that’s something very valuable here in the city of Camden. I think it’s a unique opportunity for me to be able to interact with these kids, and I hope that this is something that will last a lifetime for them.”

Justin Anderson has wanted to be more involved in community since trade. Hangin w/ kids at Camden Youth BBall Clinic pres. by @VirtuaHealth. pic.twitter.com/9Sy1zg4KRa — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) August 7, 2017

After playing around on the court for a bit with dozens of youthful admirers, Anderson delivered an uplifting speech that stressed the value of education and nutrition. If leaving a positive impression was the objective, the Virginia product seemed to hit his mark.

Tyreek Edwards, a 13-year old from Camden who had a ball in his hands all afternoon, had the chance to go up against Anderson one-on-one. Hearing not only from Anderson, but World B. Free as well, helped put things in perspective.

“It’s not always about yourself, you also got to try to help other people’s success,” Edwards said, when asked about the lessons he learned Monday. “Coming from a hard place like where I come from, it was like a dream come true to meet an NBA player.”

A’Lonie Harrison, a high schooler from Camden County, called Monday a “fun” experience. Anderson’s journey demonstrated to her how much effort goes into achieving a lifelong goal.

“You have to at least have to put a lot of work to get into stuff to get motivated to work hard,” she said.

At the end of Monday’s clinic, free Nikes and Virtua wellness bags were given away to all.

To hear Anderson talk about Monday’s experience, as well as his move to Old City, off-season training regimen, and recent trip to China, check out the mini-podcast below.