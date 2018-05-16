76ers To Select No. 10 Overall In NBA Draft 2018

CHICAGO – MAY 15, 2018 – Tonight, at NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm, the Philadelphia 76ers were awarded the No. 10 overall pick (via the L.A. Lakers) in NBA Draft 2018. The selection was acquired by the 76ers from Phoenix in February 2015.

The 76ers have selected No. 10 overall twice in team history (2014, Elfrid Payton; 1984, Leon Wood). Payton was traded on draft night in 2014 in a deal for current Philadelphia forward Dario Šarić and Wood played parts of two seasons with the 76ers to begin his NBA career. Wood is currently an NBA official, a capacity he’s served in for over 20 seasons.

“Probability suggested this is where we would end up tonight, both keeping the pick and selecting at No. 10. Given the depth of the draft pool, we expect to be in a position to add another talented young piece to our developing core,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo said.

The No. 10 overall pick has produced a handful of recent NBA All-Stars, including Paul Pierce (1998), Joe Johnson (2001), Caron Butler (2002), Paul George (2010) and C.J. McCollum (2013). Five-time All-Star and former NBA head coach Paul Westphal was chosen by Boston with the No. 10 overall pick in the 1972 NBA Draft. In 1987, Chicago selected one-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Horace Grant at No. 10.

Philadelphia also holds its own first and second round picks (Nos. 26 and 56, respectively). Further, the 76ers own three second round picks, which were acquired in trades with Brooklyn (No. 38), New York (No. 39) and Houston (No. 60).